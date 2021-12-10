Alejandro Fernández explodes before the press while Don Vicente’s health would worsen

After the Argentine journalist Olga wornat publish the book, ‘The Last King: the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández’, where he exposes dark secrets and supposed family problems of the family, Alejandro Fernandez was questioned about it.

It was on the night of Wednesday, December 8, when the singer began his concerts at the National Auditorium, so some media managed to capture him after the show arriving at his hotel, including ‘Venga la Alegría’.

There, Alejandro reacted uncomfortable to the questions from the reporters and angry He said, “what are you talking about? I mean, man, let’s see, think carefully about what you’re going to say “ but the press insisted with the questions about it and Alejandro addressed the reporter facing to the camera, “Let’s see, I’m going to ask you please if you are well aware … that is (think) what you are going to say, don’t ask me shit, okay?”

Vicente Fernández reacts to a controversial book about his family:

And while he continued on his way to the hotel elevator, Alejandro could not prevent the reporters from continuing to question him about it, so he again faced another of the cameras, Who is an Argentine to speak? I’m worth shit (what’s his name) Who is an Argentine to talk about my father and our family? I mean, Who knows?”

“I don’t want to know anything, thank you”, were his forceful words on the subject, while security elements appeared at his side.

Meanwhile, on the same morning, they announced that the Don Vicente Fernández’s health would have worsened in the last hours and would have suffered a relapse.

A few days ago it was known that the singer returned to intensive therapy and they mentioned that apparently his lung condition has worsened, because one of his lungs he has not had a favorable reaction, although there is no official statement from the family.

However, Alejandro was questioned about his father’s health and limited himself to saying, “Good, I love him”, which drew attention, because it did not deny the information about the possible relapse of Don Vicente’s health.

This is how they spoke of Vicente’s health: