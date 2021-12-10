Alejandro Irarragorri’s wife questions León’s values

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.12.2021





Through a tweet, Laura Kalb De Irarragorri (wife Alejandro Irarragorri, owner of Atlas) she disapproved of the treatment that León’s board of directors gave her and her family at Nou Camp Stadium during the departure of the End of Opening 2021 that the Red and black Y the beast.

The woman explained that They were placed in a box in which there is danger imminent of being attacked by feline fans, who are also accused of having thrown urine.

“A shame that they treat the visiting board like this throwing urine from above … and putting us in a box with the risk that I do not think it represents any kind of “value” of those who promote”He wrote alongside the video.

A shame that they treat the visiting board like this, throwing urine from above … and putting us in a box with risk that I do not believe represents any type of “value” of those who promote pic.twitter.com/WsmeZbyxQG – Laura Kalb De Irarragorri (@lirarragorri) December 10, 2021

This act was recorded by the own Laura, who questioned the values ​​promoted by the team feline to assign them a place without guarantees for being the rival board of directors.

Lion tonight received the Guadalajara squad in duel corresponding to the Ida de la Final of A2021, when the local won 3-2.