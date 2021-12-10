Alex López and Alajuelense lost to Saprissa in the first leg of the league final in Costa Rica

2021-12-09

The Honduran Alex Lopez He played the last 18 minutes of the game where Liga Alajuelense fell 2-1 on a visit to Saprissa for the first leg of the Apertura 2021 soccer league final in Costa Rica.

The handymen started winning the match with a goal from Gabriel Torres placeholder image at minute 33, but before the Morados equaled 45 with a goal from Cristian Bolaños and at 63 they sealed the victory with so much Jimmy Marin.

Alajuelense played the second half with one man less due to the expulsion of Bernald Alfaro at minute 46 due to accumulation of yellows.

The catracho started on the bench and entered the exchange at minute 72 for midfielder Celso Borges.