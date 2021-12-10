Alex López and Alajuelense lost to Saprissa in the first leg of the league final in Costa Rica

2021-12-09
The Honduran Alex Lopez He played the last 18 minutes of the game where Liga Alajuelense fell 2-1 on a visit to Saprissa for the first leg of the Apertura 2021 soccer league final in Costa Rica.
The handymen started winning the match with a goal from Gabriel Torres placeholder image at minute 33, but before the Morados equaled 45 with a goal from Cristian Bolaños and at 63 they sealed the victory with so much Jimmy Marin.
Alajuelense played the second half with one man less due to the expulsion of Bernald Alfaro at minute 46 due to accumulation of yellows.
The catracho started on the bench and entered the exchange at minute 72 for midfielder Celso Borges.
López tried to do his football, but Saprissa’s midfield canceled it out completely.
What the regulation says
The return match is scheduled for Sunday, December 12 (5:00 pm) at the Morera Soto stadium, home of Alajuelense.
The winner of this final will advance to a grand final where Herediano will be measured to define the Apertura champion in Osta Rica.
In this instance, the regulations indicate that in the event of a tie in points and goals, the team that has the most away goals in its box will be classified.
The hedgehogs need to win 1-0 to secure a place in the final. The 2-1 win would force overtime. For Saprissa, a tie is enough to confirm your ticket.