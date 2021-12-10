Alex Rodríguez sells a mansion he shared with Jennifer López in Miami

The break between celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez It was not only loving. Although when announcing the separation last April they affirmed to be in “good terms”, apparently each one is gradually leaving their business in common, as a “cross and line”.

The reason is that it has been revealed that the former Yankee sold a mansion in Miami that he came to share briefly with his “Macha”, as he called the actress, in 6.3 million dollars.

According to information from The New York Post portal, Alex spent $ 5.5 million in April for an investment property in Miami just before his split with Jennifer Lopez.

The mansion closed on April 9 and with a real estate team was put up for sale on April 26, almost 10 days after the former couple officially announced the separation.

The home, located in Bay Point, finally sold on December 6 for $ 6.3 million. This marks the highest canal sale recorded in Bay Point’s history, reports the NY Post.