Alicia Machado celebrated her 45th birthday posing half-naked

The former Miss Universe celebrated her 45th birthday with a photograph where she poses in front of the mirror half-naked (Photo: Instagram / @ machadooficial)

The famous Venezuelan actress Alicia machado Again he is giving something to talk about, but this time it is not by expressing himself about Marjorie de Sousa, Gaby spanic or Manelyk González. The former Miss Universe celebrated her 45th birthday with a photograph where she poses in front of the mirror half-naked several hours after its publication, the post has managed to circumvent the censorship that Instagram imposes on that type of content. The winner of the reality The home of the famous se has become viral and a trend in social networks.

For the protagonist of melodramas like Hell in paradise, Until the money do us part or A lucky family The last few months have seen great changes in his life, both mental and physical, a sample of them is the slimmer and more toned body that he now shows more freely, according to the descriptions in his captions.

On this occasion, the Venezuelan showed a little more of that empowerment and confidence that she has in herself by publishing a photo where you can see part of her body without a dress or underwear. As a description he placed the following:

This is the photo that is giving something to talk about (Photo: Instagram / @ machadooficial)

“When for no reason or reason you feel beautiful! Good night to my loves, my malicious ones! My energy continues in the rebirth that comes with turning one more year or one less year to leave behind what made you lethargic. Happy birthday to me”, He wrote on his social network where he has more than 1.8 million followers.

As the model and actress has said, she is in a new stage in her life in which she feels more comfortable and confident with herself and that has been revealed through her social networks. Her followers not only congratulated her but even made her countless compliments that not only came from men; Hundreds of women thanked him for the photograph and the message.

“This part of the reflection where you say that a birthday is not just one year less or more is so true”, “I like your security to show the great changes you have achieved with your body, happy birthday “,” I send you a big hug from Puerto Rico where I have seen your career after being Miss and I think having this communion with your body is something incredible“,” You have always said that we are not perfect and that we do not have to be, I like your security, “wrote followers.

The former Miss Universe is currently in the Dominican Republic working (Photo: Instagram / @ machadooficial)

The former Miss Universe is currently in the Dominican Republic working and he is with his young daughter Dinorah, with whom he celebrated his 45th birthday on December 6, but until today, December 9, he decided to share his photo.

With the pretext of Alicia Machado’s birthday, Roberto Romano, whom the Venezuelan met in The home of the famous He did not hesitate to share through his Instagram account an image where he is kissing the head of the also film actress –Tired of kissing frogs (2006) – and a tender phrase to celebrate his birthday.

The artist shared a photo with her new boyfriend Roberto Romano (Photo: Instagram: @machadooficial)

“That you fulfill it happy, love you (love you)”, Were the words that Romano dedicated to Alicia.

In previous days Marjorie de Sousa was questioned about what she thought of the former Miss Universe and her strong statements on television and streaming. The actress of melodramas like Until the end of the world, My husband has more family or True loves commented: “My life is not something you care about, so I don’t have to feel bad or good”, Expressed against Alicia Machado.

KEEP READING:

Alicia Machado criticized Marjorie de Sousa for not letting Julián Gil see her son

Alicia Machado criticized Marjorie de Sousa for not letting Julián Gil see her son

Alicia Machado would have won more than the juicy award of ‘The House of Famous’