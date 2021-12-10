America beats Alianza: result and chronicle in the Betplay League – Colombian Soccer – Sports

America achieved an agonizing victory, 2-1, at the last moment, in the match against Petroleum Alliance and is in the fight in group B of the semifinal home runs of the Betplay League.

The scarlet team did everything possible to obtain the 3 points and came to get them in injury time, when the 5 minutes of addition had already been completed.

America’s first goal came from Carlos Sierra, at minute 7 of the first half. The tie was achieved by Bayron Garcés at 51. The winning goal was from Larry Angulo.

The scarlet anguish

What suffering for the scarlet fans. The last minute of the addition was consumed and they all went to head in the last play: a corner kick that went up to goalkeeper Diego Novoa, but finally between Adrián Ramos’s forehead and Larry Angulo’s shoulder they pushed the ball so that the anguish will end.

With 7 points (the same from Tolima and 4 above Millionaires), America revived in the aspiration of being a finalist.

It seemed that the same result of date 16 of all against all was going to be given, although now there were many more options for the red team, which found it quite difficult to find the way to make a difference.

The lack of efficiency and the desperation of its players, as well as the great performance of goalkeeper José Luis Chunga prevented America from achieving the goal of winning. But that miraculous move was missing that confirmed that everything in the red cast is endowed with a good dose of suffering.

The local team came out with an orderly 4-3 and squeezing the Santander team from their defense. Hubert Bodhert, on the other hand, had a 4-5-1 thinking more about containing than attacking and was overtaken by the good game of those led by Juan Carlos Osorio.

The scarlets took advantage at minute 6 after a collective move that was born from Diego Novoa, passed through Rodrigo Ureña, then to the right where Cristian Arrieta was, who left it to Émerson Batalla who with a changed profile put the center and appeared for center Carlos Sierra before pressure from Julián Guevara and Yhormar Hurtado to push the ball into the back of the net with a left foot.

Larry Angulo replaced Luis Alejandro Paz, injured in an ankle, at the beginning of the second half, while in Alianza James Sánchez did it for Julián Guevara.

America vs. Alliance in the Betplay League.

América found spaces in some actions, but their midfielders and forwards failed in the last pass to the receiver.

In minute 5 of the final part, Kevin Andrade rejected badly, to the center of the area, Brayan Gil collected the ball and finished off, the goalkeeper Novoa rebounded, and Bayron Garcés converted with a right foot for the 1-1. However, the referee Carlos Ortega was called to the VAR by alleged hand of Gil and validated the visitor goal.

Osorio made two variants of one at 9 minutes: Deinner Quiñones and Jeison Lucumí for Joao Rodríguez and Émerson Batalla, respectively.

With the changes, a more offensive team was seen, stuck in ‘oil’ terrain, but the double block mounted by Bodhert prevented the Reds from violating Chunga’s fence, added to the fact that they were wrong to lift the ball to a defensive quartet of good size .

A Mosquera center was headed by Ramos with the entire left side of the fence at his disposal, but headed wide, at 25.

The desperate search for the scarlet goal

The ‘devils’ mounted a fronton and bombarded the visitor with everything, first with a shot from Arrieta that Chunga took over the crossbar and then a header from Ramos, but missing the visiting goalkeeper. Lucumí also rehearsed at 32 with a right hand that Chunga contained.

Estéfano Arango left at 30 for Edwin Torres to enter, a fast player who scored the goal of the first for Alianza Petrolera in the first leg, and with whom Bodhert tried to take advantage of a defense totally advanced by desperation.

The despair of the almost 10,000 spectators was notorious at Pascual and they began to ask for more delivery of their equipment. After the tie Petrolera stood with almost nine players glued to his goalkeeper and there was a trojan for an America that could not find solutions.

Edwin Torres narrowly scored the second in a quick transition started by Chunga, only that Novoa saved on the left post, at 40. Then it was Edwin Torres who could not score and later Larry Angulo tested Chunga’s reflexes with a right hand up that the goalkeeper sent to the corner kick.

The ball ended up in Aliancista terrain, but with that forest of blue legs it was impossible for the locals, which confirmed their impotence and lack of effectiveness in the last games. But there was the corner kick from the right that Ramos and Larry Angulo arrived at to convert the 2-1 that makes the ‘devil’ dream of a new final. America revived and an early final will be played against the ‘pijaos’.

On the fifth day of the B quadrangular, America will host Tolima on Sunday, December 12 (7:30 pm), while Alianza will be home to Millonarios the same day at 5:00 pm

Marco Antonio Garcés

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On twitter: @marquitosgarces

