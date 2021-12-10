América de Cali achieved a long-suffering victory against Alianza and is still alive in the home runs

Everything in America is long-suffering. That’s what the scarlet fans say that this Thursday they suffered until their last breath in an agonizing 2-1 victory over Alianza Petrolera and remains with a chance of reaching the grand final of the Colombian League.

Carlos Sierra (6 ‘) and Adrián Ramos (96’) scored the goals for the red victory. Byron Garcés (50 ‘) scored the discount for the’ tankers’.

Those guided by Juan Carlos Osorio had a beginning of commitment with momentum and offensive ambition.

The scarlets quickly went up on the scoreboard.

In minute 6, the game started with Rodrigo Ureña. Qualification for Emerson Batalla, gains in speed on the right side and the center of the ball originated a distraction action by Adrián Ramos and it was Carlos Sierra, who arrived at the position of center attacker and placed his team with the partial advantage.

America appealed to high pressure in the Petrolera area. That tactical disposition made the visit wrong at the start and in minute 9 it was Ramos who narrowly conquered.

The reaction of Hubert Bodhert’s team was swift. Estefano Arango handled the strings of the ‘oil’ cast and although without clarity, he approached the grounds of goalkeeper Diego Novoa.

America became strong with the possession of the ball, but could not reflect that dominance with the ball to do more damage to his rival and go at halftime with a higher wide.

Red horseshoe

America had two important occasions at the start of the complementary part to score and have finished the game.

However, Alianza found the point of equality in a defensive error of the scarlets.

At 50 ‘a bad rejection from Kevin Andrade triggered a shot from Brayan Gil, Novoa cleared half and Byron Garcés equalized the score.

Osorio moved his chips, got Déiner Quiñones with what gave him more offensive presence.

The reds advanced lines, they went over their rival.

Sierra, Adrián and Stiven Lucumí tried it all the way, but América lacked definition in the final meters.

When everyone believed that the game ended with a draw, the American cast reached three points. In 96 ‘, a corner kick was capitalized by Ramos, who scored with a header. The VAR that reviewed the action and in the end the victory was declared.

America reached 6 points and Petrolera was left with 3, with two days remaining.