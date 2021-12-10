America signs its first Reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 tournament

In recent days, several players have been linked to the America club as the possible reinforcements of the set for the Closing 2022, but since the board of directors launched the statement of commitment to the fans, the hires have not arrived. However, in the last hours the name of one of the candidates to arrive Coapa waiting for the team to make it official through their social networks.

According to the TUDN reporter, Juan Carlos Diaz, The decision made by the Eagles would be beneficial for the team, since after competing with other clubs for the signing of this footballer, he was finally able to reach an agreement with him, so next week he will have to arrive at the Mexico City, especially to the Nest, for medical tests.

In a matter of days, the azulcrema team could announce the signing of Diego Valdes, who would arrive from Saints, a team that also advanced to the Quarterfinals and fell to Tigers. The Chilean midfielder would have the opportunity to wear the America jersey after purchasing the player despite the competition he had with Blue Cross and Monterrey for taking over the player’s services for the following season.

According to a clear mark, Valdés would have signed a contract with the team for three years, so it is expected that as soon as the player passes the medical examinations in Coapa, the team officially announces the signing, so after that, they will have to report to the training sessions with the squad and begin their incorporation with the group.

Diego Valdés in Santos

The midfielder reached the MX League in 2016 to wear the shirt of the Monarcas MoreliaLater he went to the lagoon squad, a team in which he had remained. Only in the last tournament played with the Warriors, the Chilean was able to play 18 matches, scoring 6 points in that period of time.