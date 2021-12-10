America surveys markets before the imminent fall of the barter of Sebastián Córdova for Uriel Antuna

America probes the national and international market, in case Uriel Antuna does not reach the team as an exchange for Sebastián Córdova

The arrival of Uriel Antuna to America seems more and more distant and in view of this situation, the Eagles have begun to probe the Mexican and foreign markets., to find another right-hand midfielder that can complement the azulcrema team for the next season that begins on January 7, 2022.

The eagles are aware that it is practically a fact that the still player of Chivas will not land in Coapa and that the possible exchange for Sebastián Cordova is collapsed at the moment, so they have set to work on a new option that is to the liking of Santiago Solari.

Sebastian Cordova Imago7

Sources commented to ESPN that the Americanist directive analyzes names of several South American players and also analyzes other Spanish players to choose the extreme right that Santiago Solari has asked for so much since last summer.

The azulcrema coach awaits his squad formed for when they return from vacation in the last week of December and be able to work with a full frame from the first day; in the azulcrema environment they are working hard to close contracts and that there is no pretext for Solari to start the next tournament well.

Regarding the situation of Sebastián Cordova, the position of América does not change and they will seek accommodation in another team at the wheel emerged from the basic Azulcrema forces. The player knows that he has no place in Santiago Solari’s scheme and at this moment Chivas and Tigers would be those interested in their services.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the felines of the north see Córdova as an interesting option but there is still nothing on the tableWhile on the Guadalajara side the interest in taking the player is maintained but it will have to be in a different operation than the exchange for Antuna that they already had closed.

Valdés, no date for medical examinations

On the other hand, Chilean Diego Valdés has not yet reported with America despite the fact that there is already an economic agreement between all parties; Chilean agents are still fine-tuning some details with the club and the Andean is expected to carry out physical tests no later than next week to sign his link with Azulcremas.

Meanwhile, Americanists are on their last days of work before going on a year-end vacation., the azulcremas will finish this week with training at the Nido de Coapa and then they will receive some vacation days to recharge their batteries and return to prepare for the next Clausura 2022.