America’s Got Talent contestant dies at 23

This day we learned of the unfortunate passing of Skilyr hicks, a former contestant on the reality show ‘Americas Got Talent’, at just 23 years old.

According to the information shared by the TMZ site, the young singer would have been found lifeless at a friend’s home in South Carolina, without the causes of death having been revealed so far.

After the sad news was released, Jodi, Skilyr Hicks’ mom, shared a message with the media: “She will live through her music”, he expressed.

Yes OK the causes of his death were not disclosed Suddenly, her mom shared that Skilyr Hicks abused substances toxic and suffered from mental health problems.

His last publication on social networks was made in 2019, in recent years he had frequent encounters with the law, mostly for driving under the influence of alcohol. In 2017, she was arrested after assaulting her relatives, while she was intoxicated, for which she spent a short time in prison.

The young singer gained fame during the eighth season of the reality show ‘Americas Got Talent’, in 2013, when he entered the contest with only 14 years old and he performed a song of his own.

Skilyr hicks He reached the second round with a song dedicated to his father, who passed away due to ‘bad decisions’, although the judges gave him the go-ahead, it was eliminated just before the live performances began.