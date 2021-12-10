An Ángel Mena ‘in beast mode’ put León ‘with one hand on the trophy’ | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The Ecuadorian scored a double for the Fiera to take the advantage in the first leg of the Apertura 2021.

Ecuadorian Ángel Mena He once again became the player most loved by the fans of Club León de México after scoring a double that sealed the victory over Atlas in the first leg final of the Apertura 2021 tournament. The splendid performance of the tricolor did not go unnoticed by the most important newspapers of Mexico, one of them: The universal, a medium that assures that Mena “put The beast with one hand on the trophy ”.

The former Emelec player, three-time Ecuadorian soccer champion with the Blues (2013, 2014 and 2015), scored at 78 and 86 minutes of the match to take the lead in the first round.

“From being down 1-2, Ore it appeared with two sparks and flipped the scoreboard. A goal advantage and next Sunday, in the Jalisco, the story will finish writing, the one that at least for today, paints on the side of the Green Belly”, Analyzes The universal.

The newspaper adds that Atlas got his “ace” thanks to the Argentine’s “kidney-based” goal. Julius furch, which marked 2-1 in favor of the Guadalajara. However, a “Angel came down from heaven… Ore gave the tie at two “.

For its part, Record He maintained that the Ecuadorian international “applied the ‘break in case of emergency'”, in reference to the two goals that gave the emerald side the advantage.

It was not an easy game for those led by the gaucho Ariel Holan, but the Panzas Verdes “They came from behind thanks to an Angel Mena in beast mode”, He highlighted Herald Sports. (D)