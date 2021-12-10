Andrea Meza as worthy sovereign of beauty in revealing red dress | Special: Instagram

Just a few days from crowning his successor, Andrea Meza, graced the cover of the book of the 70th Miss Universe program as a dignified sovereign of beauty clad in a revealing red dress that revealed her shapely legs.

The charismatic Miss Universe 2020 She starred on the cover of the book where she detailed her activities and experience as a universal beauty queen, wearing a red dress with a deep neck and a long train that she complemented with high sandals.

Flaunting her statuesque figure, the Mexican beauty queen of 27 years old, posed captivatingly in front of the camera, showing off her voluminous brown hair in soft waves with a side parting and smoky makeup that highlighted her nude lips.

During the last seven months, Andrea Meza, has demonstrated the virtues that led her to be crowned the sovereign of world beauty and she is fully enjoying her last days of reign in Israel before handing over the crown to her successor.

Since the beginning of her reign, the charming software engineer has exuded style in her wake, clad in exclusive outfits from the world’s most prestigious fashion designers by renowned costume stylist Emma Pritchard.

Andrea Meza landed at Ben Gurion International Airport on December 1 and after being confined to a hotel in Jerusalem as a preventive measure against the virus, she resumed her schedule of activities prior to the competition of Miss Universe 2021.

He recently recorded some capsules for the Hispanic television network Telemundo in front of the crystal clear waters of the Dead Sea on the ecological beach Kalia Beach and she swam among the coral reefs in the Red Sea accompanied by all the contestants of the contest.

On December 12, more than 70 candidates from different countries of the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe during the 70th edition of the contest that will take place at the Univese Arena in the city of Eilat, Israel.

After completing his reign, Andrea Meza, will return to his native Chihuahua to celebrate the holidays with his family and later he will move to the city of Miami, Florida, to dedicate himself to the world of entertainment.

Andrea Meza was crowned as Miss Universe 2020 On May 16, in a contest postponed for several months due to the health contingency and on a historic night, she became the third Mexican to win the crown of a thousand diamonds for the Aztec country.