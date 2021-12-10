Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, shakes the net with her beauty

Andrea Meza, 27, who was chosen as miss Universe 2020 in May of this year 2021 due to the suspension of the celebration due to the pandemic. After 7 months of representing his reign and his country in the best way, Mexico must deliver the crown to one of the 80 candidates.

During this weekend, specifically on December 12, the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant will take place in Eilat, Israel. Currently, a top 10 of the candidates who will participate in the contest are already mentioned through the different media.

Andrea Meza, is a miss Universe that supports various campaigns such as veganism in an organization that defends animals PETA and that asks its public to eat less meat for holidays such as Christmas. The Mexican, therefore, always encourages her fans to start making that change in their diet.

Recently, the native of Chihuahua shared on her Instagram social media account a series of photographs with a caption that read: ´Mexican vibes´. In the images, she could be seen wearing a beautiful black and white outfit, with a very wide white palazzo and at the top she presented a top with a single sleeve and white embroidered designs.

Source: Instagram Andrea Meza

The young latina she could look really beautiful with her outfit and her simple hairstyle with a high tail. The images managed to garner more than 60 thousand likes and received many messages of love, such as: ´Beautiful´, ´Te Amo´, ´guapa´, among other messages that highlighted that Andrea it is a real beauty.

Source: Instagram Andrea Meza

Source: Instagram Andrea Meza