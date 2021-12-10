Ángel Pérez Otero resigns as mayor of Guaynabo effective December 16

The suspended mayor of Guaynabo and accused at the federal level, Ángel Pérez Otero, presented his resignation letter this afternoon at 5:00 pm, but his resignation is effective next Thursday, December 16, indicated Mariana Castro, popular spokesperson in the Municipal Assembly.

Pérez Otero ended the letter addressed to the president of the Municipal Legislature, Carlos Martínez Pérez, with the phrase: “with the satisfaction of the duty fulfilled.”

The secretary general of the New Progressive Party (PNP), Carmelo Ríos, indicated that the “important thing” is that Pérez Otero submitted his resignation, although he acknowledged that having established its validity to December 16 will delay the itinerary to choose his replacement.

Ríos stressed that Pérez Otero was not really obliged to resign and that the community would have initiated a process to remove him from his position if he did not do so.

“But it would have taken longer,” he said. Asked about the decision not to make the resignation effective immediately, as requested by the president of the PNP, Pedro Pierluisi, Ríos indicated that this is “under his conscience.”

Read the resignation letter here:

Letter of resignation from Ángel Pérez as mayor of Guaynabo by El Nuevo Día on Scribd

“The important thing is that he resigned,” he said.

On Thursday, when Pérez Otero was arrested, the governor Pedro Pierluisi He argued that he felt disappointed and extremely upset, for which he demanded that he leave the position of mayor immediately as well as the presidency of the Federation of Mayors.

Pierluisi has not reacted to Pérez Otero’s letter. The deputy mayor of Guaynabo, Luisa Colom García, said in a statement that both Pérez Otero and his wife, Liza Fernández, had handed over all the property of the municipal government that they had under their control.

In fact, although the Independent Special Prosecutor’s Panel Office suspended him from office that same Thursday, it does not have the power to remove him.

“I find it embarrassing and it is something to take immediate action on. I think that the majority should ask themselves why this delay for the resignation to be effective because they approved a request for the resignation to be immediate “Castro said.

In his resignation letter, Pérez Otero does not justify the date of December 16 and at no time does he acknowledge having committed a crime.

“Time will show that the main reason for this resignation is to provide the peace that the citizens of Guaynabo need to continue their step towards a promising future. For the rest, I can only continue to wish you and each legislator and municipal legislator the best of success in their efforts … ”, said Pérez Otero.

Pedro Pierluisi reacts

In written statements, Pierluisi recalled that the mandate of the FEI prevents Pérez Otero from taking actions or decisions in the municipal government.

“His resignation will be effective on December 15 (it is really December 16) but we have already begun the process for the party to act in accordance with the Regulations and elect a new mayor. The processes will give the people of Guaynabo the opportunity to select a candidate of integrity who will serve the municipality and its constituents well. We will look for a candidate who meets the requirements and principles that the PNP and the people of Guaynabo deserve.