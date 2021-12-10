Anna Leikovic: medical student accused of ripping out her mother’s heart enters a psychiatric clinic, Instagram, murder in Europe

The medical student who was detained on suspicion of having ripped out her mother’s heart with a knife was considered “not responsible for your actions“His story shocked the whole of Europe.

The aspiring influencer Anna leikovic She was 21 when she committed the crime in December 2020 and has now been committed to a psychiatric institution.

YOU CAN SEE: Young man stood 12 hours in the middle of the road with a sign to get a job: “Shame is stealing” [FOTOS]

According to him Daily star, the forensic psychiatric examination concluded that Anna could not testify in court. Video taken during the trial shows the young woman lying on a bench, cleaning her nails. In the pictures, she also climbs on the bench, wears socks, and laughs at the reporters who were there.

Anna Leikovic was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after being declared incapable of taking criminal responsibility for her actions despite having committed the murder.

YOU CAN SEE: Hairdresser befriends a man who slept on the street and transformed him into a soap opera hunk [VIDEO]

The crime

In December 2020, Anna Leikovic stabbed her mother and ripped out the victim’s heart while she was still alive. In addition, the medical student would have ripped out her mother’s lungs and intestines with a kitchen knife. After the crime, Anna washed the blood in the shower and went to find her boyfriend.

During the meeting, Anna calmly told her boyfriend that she had murdered his mother and declined to answer the questions that followed. The man waited for Leikovic to fall asleep and went to the house to check on the situation. He was responsible for informing the police.