Another ex-Yankees player lashes out at Clint Frazier

The ex-player of the New York Yankees, Jeff Nelson, lashed out at Clint Frazier for feeling happy to no longer be part of said organization in the MLB.

Clint Frazier did not post any message thanking or saying goodbye to the Yankees and their fans as players are used to being. In addition, a fan told him that he is happy that he is no longer wearing stripes in New York.

Frazier listened to that fan and responded by saying he’s also happy to be out of the Yankees, something that caused intrigue in CC Sabathia and Jiff Nleson.

Jeff Nelson responded to Frazier publicly by saying that he must first do good things on the field to demand and that he cannot be too grateful for the organization that gave him the opportunity to step on the best baseball in the world.

“Here’s something for you. You can speak as you speak, but you have not walked. I love the confidence, but you have to do something on the field, don’t talk shit about the Yankees when they gave it a chance, so fuck you. “

first off, these uniforms are soooo sick! i’m so excited to join the @Cubs – one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i’ll be just as electric for you guys too. here’s to leaving my razor at home 🪒🐻 pic.twitter.com/rbf9THyaF8 – Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) December 7, 2021

Nelson was a 15-year MLB player, played for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox. With the team that was in the majors the most was the Yankees, it is clear that he still carries that team somewhere in his heart.