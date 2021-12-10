Anti-vaccine player Joshua Kimmic suffers from lung damage caused by Covid-19

BAYERN MUNICH (AP)

Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich will not be able to play again until next year due to the lung damage caused after a coronavirus infection.

Kimmich, 26, revealed in October that he had not been vaccinated against the virus, which forced him to have to isolate himself because he had been in contact with infected people.

Bayern told the five unvaccinated players that their salary would be reduced if they have to be quarantined again after they refused to receive the vaccine.

After Kimmich expressed reluctance about vaccines In a television interview, the footballer was criticized by public health experts and some politicians.

The news infuriated some Bayern fans, as spectators at soccer matches in Germany must show that they are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, while players must only show a negative test result.

Kimmich tested positive for the virus last month and completed his isolation on Wednesday.

“I am happy that my coronavirus quarantine has ended. I feel fine, although I cannot fully train due to slight infiltrations in the lung, “said Kimmich, quoted on the club’s website. January”.

The German midfielder will miss Bayern’s home game against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, the away game in Stuttgart on December 14 and the last game of the year against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on December 17.

