Apple AirTag: Thieves may be using tracking technology to steal cars

Thieves would be using trackers to commit robberies (Photo: Europa Press)

The burglars they manage more to carry out their plans. Now they are taking advantage of technological devices such as Apple AirTag to use them to your advantage when committing robberies.

On the last day a police report from Canada that explains a New method that thieves are applying for steal cars and that they fear it will reach other countries.

The uniformed officers detected that some criminals were taking advantage of the usefulness of the Apple AirTag, which is focused on forgetful users who never find their keys or wallets, to locate their victims after having previously selected them.

And it was no coincidence that the police found AirTags near the places where the thefts were reported. From September 2021 to this date they have registered at least five cases equal.

Thieves have modernized (Photo: Pixabay)

In the report, the authorities indicated that the modus operandi One of the thieves was to go looking for their victims in shopping malls. Once they found it, they taped the AirTag to the underside of the vehicle so the driver would not see it and continue their journey.

At night, the thieves went to the exact location of the AirTag and with a key encoder they entered the car; in a matter of minutes they were taking it away without alerting anyone.

So far they have only found Apple devices near the scene, but they also suspect they might be using Samsung SmartTags that have the purpose of locating objects.

To avoid being victim of this new modality The authorities recommend that drivers check the underside of their car, the bumpers and fenders after going to a public place such as a square or shopping center to make sure they do not have any locating device glued. In case there is one, give notice to the police of the place and not move from place.

Photo provided by Apple showing its new AirTag product (Photo: EFE / EPA / APPLE INC)



In addition to this, those who are users of Manzana will be able to receive an alert at your iPhone, after a certain time, pointing out that an unknown AirTag is near your location. However, Android users will not have a chance to know.

The two devices are only compatible with their own ecosystem, so an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone is required to use them.

Apple’s has a quick installation, since you just have to unpack the device, remove the wrapping, put it next to the iPhone, touch “Connect” and that’s it.

Tracker accessory, Galaxy SmartTag, which allows you to locate any object on which it has been attached at any time (Photo: Europa Press)

Instead, pairing the Samsung device requires a bit more work. First of all, you have to perform two firmware updates on the trackers and, in addition, install a plug-in for a smartphone application.

The Apple AirTags and the pro version of the Samsung SmartTag they also support monitoring in an augmented reality environment in the last meters. The program shows on the screen with arrows and information about the distance in which direction to search.

While searching the last few meters using augmented reality in the home or office is almost a game, ultra-broadband technology makes a huge difference when a key fob is lost outside its own four walls.

(With information from Agencies)

KEEP READING:

Apple: virtual reality glasses would allow to detect objects and gestures with the hands

Apple will detect the components that have been changed in your iPhone, pay attention

NASA launched a new X-ray telescope into orbit to study the most extreme sectors of the universe

See all the news for Battlefield 2042