Ariel Holan and Diego Cocca move their ‘rivalry’ from Argentina to the Liga MX final

The finalists of the Apertura 2021 coach met three times in the Argentine league, with a very positive balance for the León coach

Ariel holan and Diego Cocca have met four times, in a ‘rivalry’ that was forged in the Argentina First Division, a competition in which the current coach of Lion won the first three duels. However, in Mexico, the strategist of the Atlas was imposed on the only occasion that they have been found in the MX League, which now puts them as opponents in the grand final of the Apertura 2021.

Hello directed to Independent Athletic Club between 2017 and 2019, a stage in which he faced three Cocca, who in that period passed through the benches of Racing Club and of Rosario Central.

Cocca’s Atlas defeated the Lion of Holan on Date 10. Imago7

The first match between the Argentine technical directors took place on May 15, 2017, the day in which the Independent Athletic Club beat Racing Club 2-0, with annotations by Emiliano Rigoni and Maximiliano Meza, the latter is a current footballer of Monterrey.

At the end of the same year, the second confrontation occurred. Again the team of Hello stayed with the three units and again thanks to an element that has passed through the MX League, as he won 0-1 with both Leandro Fernández, who went through Tijuana in 2012.

Cocca left the Racing Club in November 2017, but he began 2018 on the Tijuana bench, where he remained until October. It was until March 2019 when he returned to direct and did so with Rosario Central, a team with which he faced for the third time Hello.

The duel between Rosario Central and Independent with the current finalist coaches of the Apertura 2021, was presented on April 7, 2019, date on which Hello scored his third win over Cocca by beating it 1-2.

Two years later, soccer put them back as rivals in a match, but this time it happened in Liga MX. Cocca as Atlas and Holan’s coach on León’s bench.

Their first game in Mexican football took place last September on the Jalisco Stadium field, where the rojinegros won 2-0 with scores by Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa..