Aruba Airlines also sells this route

More good news regarding the gradual increase in flights and airline arrivals to the island. This week the Cuban airport company known as ECASA updated the flight schedule of the Caribbean company Aruba Airlines who, in addition to the mentioned routes to Nicaragua It will also connect Guyana from Cuba.

According to this information offered on December 8, Aruba will connect between the two nations through two airports: Havana and Camagüey. From the Cuban capital it will do it on Fridays (17, 24 and 31) to Georgetown. In addition to Sundays (19 and 26) also towards Georgetown, the Guyanese capital.

It will also add connections with the “Ignacio Agramonte” terminal to the capital of Guyana on Sundays (19 and 26). ECASA added that Aruba was without operations in Cuba and had just established its new flights as of Sunday, December 12.

Guyana is one of the most popular destinations for Cuban travelers who require family reunification procedures at the United States Embassy in that territory. The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority authorized this route to operate since 2017

Precisely the airline Aruba has been watching the Cuban market while hundreds of nationals of this country come to Guyana every week to buy and carry out commercial transactions.

ARUBA’S REASONS TO INCREASE FLIGHTS TO CUBA

According to authorities of the Civil Aviation of Guyana, Cubans contribute with their purchases about 500 thousand dollars a week in the economy of Guyana and that is a considerable amount.

“Imagine the increase when there are additional airlines that fly the same route and bring passengers outside of Havana. I cannot predict that the cost of the trip will decrease, but the increase in competition causes prices to fall and this is one of the things we are working on ”, they said then.

They also indicated that several other airlines have also requested to begin providing services in the Guyana market and these applications are also being evaluated. Aruba Airlines was founded in 2006, but started operations in 2013.