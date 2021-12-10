Ask for a miracle! Alejandro Fernández reveals CRITICAL health status of Vicente Fernández | VIDEO

In the second presentation of his concert at the National Auditorium, the singer Alejandro Fernandez revealed details of his father’s state of health, Vicente Fernandez.

This after it emerged that the health of the 81-year-old Mexican singer worsened due to kidney failure and that one of his lungs collapsed, to which “The foal” commented;

“I learned that love and affection is medicinal, I want us to send a very strong applause together, but very strong, for Mr. Vicente Fernández, we are going to need a lot of your prayers and your good vibes, thank you. Thanks to all those people who have been upset, family, friends, fans, for writing, for giving, good vibes and wishing that my father recovers ”.

Almost the whole family went to the hospital where Don Vicente is. Photo: Mexico Agency

Vicente Fernández “is already very tired” assures his son Gerardo Fernández, visibly affected

Alejandro Fernández asks for a miracle

Later the interpreter confessed that they are also taking care of the matter, and added that they are in a very difficult and critical moment;

“We hope a lot, because we are very believers in the Guadalupana and in God and we hope for a great miracle that can be done, only if everyone gets together and makes a great effort, a big applause please! Thank you very much”.

Vicente Fernández Jr. says goodbye?

Meanwhile, the eldest son of “The Charro of Huentitán”, Vicente Fernández Jr., used his official Instagram account to share a photograph where he and his father appear, under the following message; “I love you father @_vicentefdez.”

So far neither the Dynasty Fernandez nor the doctors who attend Don Vicente Fernández They have provided a medical report to explain the real state of health of the Mexican singer.

