Asomóvil says that the country cannot have parasitic operators – Technology News – Technology

The telecommunications sector has experienced strong movements this year with the arrival of Wom as the fourth largest operator in the country and the presentation of a new decree on spectrum in Colombia.

Samuel Hoyos, president of Asomóvil, an association between Claro, Tigo Une and Movistar, to promote projects in the telecommunications sector, pointed out that the country you should review the spectrum valuations, because they are up to three times higher than in the rest of the world. Likewise, in dialogue with EL TIEMPO, he indicated that all companies in the sector must have the same rules of the game and “Parasite operators” should not be allowed.

(It may interest you: What is known about the new scuffle between Claro and Wom?)

This was a very busy year in the telecommunications sector, what is the balance you make from Asomóvil?

All quality indicators have improved, industry investments are close to five million pesos since 2019. The country has made progress in

In terms of connectivity, we have already reached 56 percent of connected homes. During this four-year period, more than 24 million high-speed connections have been made. It is a very positive balance, Colombia today has one of the most complete regulatory frameworks in Latin America in terms of connectivity, thanks to the ICT Modernization Law and by virtue of the spectrum auction, since several

Municipalities have benefited from the deployment of infrastructures, but there are still great challenges ahead.

What are those challenges?

For example the spectrum, the GSMA, which is the world industry association, and several experts agree that Colombia is one of the countries with the most expensive spectrum in the world, we are on average three times the world average value. This constitutes an obstacle to closing the digital divide, because the spectrum must be used with the criterion of maximizing social welfare, as well defined by law. The spectrum cannot be seen simply as a criterion for tax collection, it must be used to bring connectivity to the regions, to guarantee the access of Colombians to the internet and telecommunications. The spectrum should be used to close the digital gap and to generate greater internet penetration, as this will mean an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), greater benefit for consumers, such as virtual education, electronic commerce, access to information, the digitization of the productive apparatus. If the spectrum is still this expensive investments in Colombia will be discouraged and closing the gap will be difficult.

(We recommend you read: These were the main Twitter trends in Colombia in 2021)

The country still has an important goal to expand connectivity, especially in the most remote areas. The operators have acquired commitments in this matter. How are they doing with this?

Colombia is one of the countries with the most expensive spectrum in the world, we are on average three times above the world average value

The commitments of the operators with the auction are being fulfilled, at least with regard to the associates of Asomóvil. They are commitments until 2024 and they are being guaranteed. The National Development Plan set a goal of connecting 70 percent of Colombian households at the end of this period and that will only be possible to the extent that the spectrum values ​​in Colombia are structurally reviewed.

If we look at it, there are recent antecedents in the region, such as the spectrum auction on November 4 in Brazil, in the 700 Mhz band, where they auctioned the spectrum three times below the value of the world average, because they understand that for Brazilians it generates a greater benefit to be connected, instead of putting the State to raise a lot of money. Another recent case that should be mentioned, but not followed, is that of Mexico, where an auction was held with exaggerated values, close to those of Colombia, and the operators did not appear at the auction, they prefer not to invest in those conditions.

(Also read: Changes in WhatsApp: all new chats will disappear, if you want)

In the last two years, the demand for telecommunications services has increased. How have operators prepared to respond to this situation?

We have experienced a increase in network traffic close to 40 percent. Today Colombians consume more internet and telecommunications services, today Colombians are more digital citizens, our productive apparatus has achieved important digital transformation processes. This was of course sped up by

the pandemic, but behavior has begun to consolidate And let’s say that it is already a common behavior in users. Operators have managed to withstand this increase in network traffic without major setbacks.

Wom officially began operations last April and consolidated itself as the fourth largest operator in the country, how did you see its arrival?

The important thing is that all market players that come to the country comply with the rules of the game, fulfill their investment commitments, respect local regulations and respect users. This is an industry that for many years has made a great effort, has invested and developed telecommunications in Colombia, that is why whoever arrives must be a player respectful of these legal principles. Let’s hope that the authorities demand it of all market players, we cannot be tolerant and generate exceptions for particular cases, because ultimately those who are going to be affected are the users, this is detrimental to the quality of services.

(Also: Bill Gates talks about his relationship with Melinda Gates after the divorce)

One of the points that Claro, Tigo and Movistar have mentioned is the fact that Wom retains the status of an incoming operator, despite the fact that it announced the merger with Avantel, do you prepare legal measures against this?

Demand for telecommunications services rose almost 40%, according to Hoyos. Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa / EFE

It is a decision that operators must make on an individual basis, if they so consider it. All I have to say is that the inbound condition is solely and exclusively for incoming operators, not for those already established; Giving an incumbent operator the status of an incoming operator means discouraging investment and allowing an operator to use the efforts of its competitors and their investments to provide a service and obtain benefits at the expense of other players in the market. This is going to be harmful to the country, because it will not require the investments in infrastructure that Colombia needs, it will be harmful to the user to the extent that it will have a detriment to its service. Therefore, all operators must comply with these legal obligations, you cannot change the rules of the game for a particular caseThat is legal uncertainty and that no industry can bear it and even less this one, which requires very large investments in the very long term.

(Also: The story of the boy who became one of the most feared hackers)

You have mentioned the term parasitic operators on other occasions, what do you mean by this?

They are the ones who use the efforts of others for their own benefit. What Colombia needs are operators that invest, that comply with the laws and the rules of the game, operators that honor their investment obligations with the country and that comply with their competitors and are responsible for the fulfillment of the obligations they acquire.

A few weeks ago Mintic presented the new decree on spectrum, what do you think of the regulations?

This decree is still being the subject of comments, we are waiting for what comes out, but what seems strange to us is that three months ago a decree had been issued and today, three months later, they intend to make some modification, that does not give clarity in the rules of the game and does not give legal certainty.

How do you see the environment for a possible 5G network auction in the coming years?

That will only be possible and successful to the extent that the spectrum values ​​are reviewed, this is too onerous and What happened in Mexico could happen, that the operators do not show up. We must attend to the realities of the market, today the spectrum is much less profitable than it was 10 years ago, when it was auctioned in 2011. Today there is a different reality, the profitability of the operation has decreased and requires greater investments, the The industry faces an additional difficulty and is a dollar close to 4,000 pesos, when most of our investments are in dollars, while the income is in pesos.

(Also: Changes in WhatsApp: all new chats will disappear, if you want)

If those auctions want to be successful, Colombia must structurally review the assessment we are making of the spectrum And for that, the government of President Iván Duque and the Congress of the Republic issued the 1978 law of 2019, where the maximization of social welfare is defined as a transversal criterion over and above tax collection, if it is a criterion, it is not met, auctions in the future will not succeed.

You may also be interested in:

– The story of the boy who became one of the most feared hackers

– Electronic passwords that you should never use on your accounts

– Elon Musk said he hopes to implant microchips in humans in 2022

TECHNOSPHERE

Twitter: @TechnosphereET