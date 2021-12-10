At least 53 dead in a traffic accident in Chiapas, Mexico

Accident in Mexico leaves at least 49 dead 5:55

(CNN Spanish) – At least 53 people died in a traffic accident in Chiapas, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office confirmed this Thursday night.

According to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), one of the vehicles involved in the accident was transporting Central American migrants. “I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas that was transporting Central American migrants. It is very painful. I hug the families of the victims,” ​​he said in your official account from Twitter.

Civil Protection of Chiapas indicated through its Facebook page that the accident occurred at the height of the Belisario Domínguez and Ribera Cauharé bridge in Chiapa de Corzo.

The governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, offered his condolences and instructed that the wounded be treated. He said responsibilities will be determined.

Francisco Alvarado, Delegate of the Red Cross, told CNN that the National Institute of Migrants is assisting the migrants who were part of this accident.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard C, also spoke about the accident: “Serious accident in Chiapas with victims of nationals of other countries. My condolences to the victims and affected families. In communication with the State Government and Civil Protection . We make contact with the foreign ministries of the affected countries, “he said through your official Twitter account.

