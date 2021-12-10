At least 55 migrants killed after overturning the truck in which they were traveling crowded in Mexico

At least 55 migrants have died, including several minors, and 73 have been injured this Thursday in a truck accident near Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital of the Mexican state of Chiapas, according to the latest balance released by the Mexican authorities. Another 24 people who were traveling in the vehicle have been unharmed. The trailer, in which the migrants were traveling, was circulating with excess speed, according to information from Civil Protection. This is so far the main cause of the loss. The driver, who was transporting about 150 people crowded together, has fled. The accident in Tuxtla Gutiérrez is one of the greatest tragedies with migrants that the route from Central America to the north of the American continent has suffered, the latest expression of the attempt by thousands of displaced people to evade the military belt deployed by the Government of Mexico on its southern border .

The truck left this Thursday from Guatemala to Veracruz. Most of the migrants came from that country, as confirmed by the Guatemalan ambassador to Mexico, Mario Búcaro, who added that their relatives will arrive in Chiapas in the next few days. Some came from other Central American countries, according to authorities. The driver lost control of the vehicle at the height of the city of Chiapa de Corzo, about 10 kilometers from Tuxtla, around three thirty in the afternoon. The neighbors were the first to help the migrants in the middle of a gruesome scene with the bodies on the asphalt. The Guatemalan consul in Tuxtla Gutiérrez traveled to the scene of the accident to help transport the injured to hospitals in the region.

“It is very painful,” lamented the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, shortly after hearing the news. The Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, has also expressed his condolences and has announced that they have already contacted “the foreign ministries of the affected countries”, although he has not specified which ones. The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, has joined the list of politicians who have lamented the tragedy.

The governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, has lamented the tragedy and assured via Twitter that he had given instructions to give “prompt attention and assistance to the injured.” And he added: “Liability will be determined according to the law.” Residents of the area have told local media that the driver of the trailer fled the Grijalva river shortly after the accident. Teams from the Red Cross, firefighters and Civil Protection have been deployed in the area. Alejandro Martín, a fire department officer, has confirmed the presence of several minors among the victims of the accident.

The López Obrador government’s strategy of deploying the Army on both borders to contain the migratory dam has made the routes increasingly dangerous and clandestine. It is not the first truck with dozens of overcrowded migrants that has been located on this route this year. Two weeks ago, the Migration authorities located more than 600 migrants also transported in trailers through the southeast of Mexico, Veracruz and Tabasco, the direction to which the crashed truck was headed this Thursday. The journey through the state capital, Tuxtla, usually continues towards Veracruz and thus approaches the country’s capital, which during this year’s migration crisis has become a destination for thousands of migrants.

In October, 652 people were located in the state of Tamaulipas on board three trucks without ventilation, according to the National Institute of Migration. Of them, 349 were minors. At the end of that month, the National Guard fired at a van carrying 13 people from Cuba, Haiti, Brazil and Ghana, killing two Cubans. In mid-November, Migration found and detained 195 Central American migrants overcrowded without food or water in a hotel in Nuevo León, in the northeast of the country, following a complaint from the State Investigation Agency.

More than 228,000 migrants have been detained so far this year, according to the latest figures from the National Institute of Migration, and almost 120,000 have requested asylum, historical data that is triple those of 2019. For many, given the titanic task that it entails For years arriving in the United States without being detained and deported, applying for asylum is the only way out. Mexico has recently become a destination country and not just in passing, as it had traditionally been. And this new context forces us to rethink the migration strategy to respond to thousands of people who are looking for a future not so far north.

