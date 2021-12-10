At the edge of the pool: Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, caught all eyes

Andrea Meza is living her last days of reign with the representatives of 80 countries who are with her. They all participate to win the crown and become the next Miss Universe. This Wednesday, December 8, each one conducted a personal interview where they tell their fears, flaws and strengths.

All the participants are together in the hotel in Israel, living unique experiences. AndreaFor example, he has been in the Red Sea with Débora Hallal, the current representative of Mexico. The beautiful Sinaloan aspires to make a back to back and win the fourth title for her country.

