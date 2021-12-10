At the edge of the pool: Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, caught all eyes

Andrea Meza is living her last days of reign with the representatives of 80 countries who are with her. They all participate to win the crown and become the next Miss Universe. This Wednesday, December 8, each one conducted a personal interview where they tell their fears, flaws and strengths.

All the participants are together in the hotel in Israel, living unique experiences. AndreaFor example, he has been in the Red Sea with Débora Hallal, the current representative of Mexico. The beautiful Sinaloan aspires to make a back to back and win the fourth title for her country.

So much Andrea like Débora they wore the same swimsuit: a black swimsuit with silver details and a neckline that reaches the navel, as well as a black bow at the waist. Both beauty queens dove to view the fish and coral colonies.

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx

In the last hours, Andrea Meza shared two photos where she is seen posing at the edge of a pool. The software engineer wore a mustard dress with a slit on her right leg. In addition, she left her hair down and wore large gold colored earrings that were in tune.

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx

The publication of the Miss Universe exceeded 22 thousand likes and 270 comments. “I PRAY TO YOU EVERY DAY”, “It’s maximaaaaa”, “Can’t we re-elect you?” and “You always come out beautiful and show the universe your wonderful values, I like your heart that you have with the world and you are a role model because you inspire the world” were some of them.