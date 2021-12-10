Atalanta vs Villarreal result today, match summary, goals, Champions League, Zapata goal | Champions League

Atalanta fought more than he played and said goodbye to the Champions League, after falling 2-3 against a Villarreal full of effectiveness and disciplined to contain the vigor of the rival.

The Bergamo team, with Zapata and Muriel, finished out of the tournament, with the consolation of the Europa Leaguebut the bitter taste of having paid too high a bill for his mistakes. He missed two goals. Worse this time, to tell the truth, he lacked game and a cool head.

It was a freezing night that seemed to punish the homeowner more: before he could get warm, Danjuma was already charging him, defining between the goalkeeper’s legs, just after 3 minutes, a blink at the mark that put everything uphill for Zapata and all yours.

Zapata was trying, as always, he had a clear first intention in Zapata, at pure power, which was going over the top and it should have been a draw. But not. And this time Gsperini’s restless and skilled men weren’t flowing, they were imprecise in passing and missed the last stitch, while Villarreal seemed more threatening at every outing.

Ilicic took the first local corner kick in the 36th minute, caused by Zapata and his shot that hit a defender, but Demiral’s header was deflected in time by the goalkeeper.

And then, another dagger to the heart: a consequence of that clear bet in Atalanta’s rival field was to leave the bands free and that was when Gómez’s pass fell and Capoue’s tremendous shot and the 2-0 at 42 minutes. It was pouring rain … in and out of the blue and black soul.

Gasperini would keep Ilicic despite not generating and urgently needing to score goals, which not only would not happen but would become even more complicated: at 50, when Danjuma took advantage of a series of doubts in the area and got the point of 3 -0. Fatal.

Why wasn’t Muriel coming in? Whatever it was, that third goal forced the DT to send him to try the feat (minute 54), together with Zapata, who was looking for the door without success, like Malinovskyi, who failed first but holed later, at 70 minutes, to 3-1, that of illusion … the one that was now beginning to lack time.

The good thing is that now an Atalanta was turned to attack that if he knows something is to score, as Zapata proved in the 79th minute, when they finally got a long pass and, at the goalkeeper’s exit, defined him from above, medium bulky but still effective to leave the account 2-3, when there were still 10 minutes to play.

And Zapata had it on his head again, at 81, again at the hands of the goalkeeper, although he was out of place. And the clearest was missed by Muriel in the shot that incredibly crashed on the post at 86.

The relentless clock would not give more options and Atalanta, with all his artillery, had to resign himself to the Europa League, although he had the option of staying alive in the Champions League at home. Faults were added in the field and on the bench. A shame to fire two more Colombians from the most important tournament in the Old Continent.