Atlas Vs León: Cocca acknowledges that La Fiera ‘knows how to play finals’

At the end of Ida’s final duel on the León Stadium court, the Rojinegros del Atlas strategist, Diego Cocca, stressed that León is a team that ‘knows how to play finals’ and knew how to take advantage of it to stay with the good result.

However, the Argentine coach hopes that his team will react by playing on the Jalisco Stadium field.

“We ended up feeling that we could have taken something (a win), we made some individual mistakes that cost us goals, the rival took advantage, we could have avoided two goals, it is very rare for this team to score three goals and we could only score two. … for the spectator, very nice with many goals ”.

And he highlighted: “In front is a team that has a lot of hierarchy and knows what it is to play finals, they took advantage of that, but we are convinced that luck will be with us and we will look for it on Sunday.”

As for the emotional factor that he seeks, he does not decay in his team and he touched on the specific issue of his goalkeeper, of whom he pointed out:

“We spoke with Camilo calmly, he has saved us a lot of times, on Sunday he will be whole and he will help us to win.”

Finally, and referring to arbitration, he limited himself to mentioning: “The arbitration is to collect, we (Ariel Holan) and I agreed that we were not going to talk about arbitration.”