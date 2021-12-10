Aventura obtains authorization from Public Health for its concerts

The office of SD Concerts, the company in charge of the Aventura concerts, informed that everything is ready, from the permits by Public Health to the smallest detail and they are working on the assembly of the stage for the concerts of the next 18 and December 19 at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium

“We have permits in hand, ready technology and an excellent human staff ready to put together these two productions that promise to make history,” it was reported from SD Concerts through a statement.

The assembly began a few days ago and a team of professionals is working hard to assemble what could be the most imposing platform ever to be put on at the Olímpico.

“Immortal”, who has toured several cities in the United States, comes to the country for an extraordinary end of the year of a tour that has been applauded by thousands of people.

Likewise, he said that the tickets for the first date were sold in record time and although they remain for the second. The call was made again that the concerts are for people who have received the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19.

Aventura will perform for the last time, as a group, in Santo Domingo, presentations that according to Romeo Santos himself were something that “he owed to his teammates and to the Dominican Republic.”

The group made up of Romeo Santos, Henry Santos, Max Santos and Lenny Santos, released five studio albums in a decade, generating hits that were anthems, such as “Un beso” and “Obsesión.”

Romeo Santos is the only artist with the luxury of having filled the Olímpico on two consecutive nights.