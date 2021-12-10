Avianca assures that it will not be a low cost and that it will soon resume strategic alliances

In the middle of a press conference, Avianca confirmed that it will not be a low cost airline, but that it will have attributes of this model, such as competitive prices, a strategy that goes hand in hand with the reconfiguration of more than 90 aircraft in three types of seats.

This project will allow a 20% increase in capacity per plane and as of this date, eight planes are in operation (seven in Colombia and one in Ecuador) partially reconfigured with Plus and Economy seats; and by the second quarter of 2022 they would have the first aircraft completely reconfigured with the Premium offer.

“We have the opportunity to reinvent ourselves thanks to Chapter 11. We are going to combine what has been our traditional attributes with what we consider the best attributes of low cost,” said Adrián Neuhauser, CEO of Avianca.

Regarding the operational indicators, the holding company transported more than 58,000 passengers, between January and November of this year, per day, on 448 flights.

Likewise, the company estimated long-haul flights with the modernity of the B787 Dreamliner, endorsed by the Star Alliance and its 27 member airlines, as well as the expansion of its strategic Avianca Cargo business.

Another of the plans for next year consists of the opening of 16 new routes across your entire network:

-Between Colombia and Aruba, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States and Mexico: Medellín: Mexico City, San José, Quito, Guayaquil, Aruba and Orlando. Cali to Cancun, Mexico City, San José and Quito. Bucaramanga to Miami.

-Between Ecuador and the United States: Guayaquil to Miami. Quito to New York and Miami.

-Between El Salvador and the United States: San Salvador – Orlando.

-Between Costa Rica and Nicaragua: San José – Managua.

On the other hand, the airline seeks to resume the agreement it had with Cup and United before entering Chapter 11, but noted that executing this process again would take approximately two years.

Other business units

LifeMiles and Avianca Cargo are strategic businesses and competitive differentials with which the airline projects a continuous strengthening and growth.

That is why LifeMiles will close 2021 with more than 600 commercial partners and more than 100 commercial agreements with leading banks in the region. Similarly, cargo flight capacity grew 19% -in ATKs: available tons per kilometer- this year, with 21% more frequencies compared to 2019.

It should be noted that upon entering Chapter 11, Avianca entered with debts of more than US $ 5,000 million and today they reach US $ 3,500 million. In addition, when he entered the process he had US $ 400 million in cash and, currently, we are over US $ 1,000 million.