Barça approved and suspended: Ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong …

Although it wasn’t the most political lineup, but yes the most competitive possible, Xavi scored a Koeman and played in Munich with three centrals (Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet), although the Uruguayan on the right back; two lanes (Dest and Alba). And then De Jong, Busquets and Gavi in ​​the center of the field and Dembélé and Memphis above. Alba lasted half an hour. This was the one by one of a mediocre Barça in the hard night of Munich.

Ter Stegen. He’s been a ghost for a long time. Motionless in the Müller 1-0, unresponsive, also swallowed the 2-0 in an exceptional shot by Sané that got between his right arm and his head. Overcome. He is no longer in the elite, like the team.

Ronald Araújo. Of the little redeemable of the Barça. At least it is competitive. He plays away from his best position so that Piqué is comfortable.

Pique. That center-back who beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s 50-meter races at the Bernabéu is nothing more than a memory. Lewandowski toyed with him on the action from 1-0. Neither experience serves him anymore against high-level strikers.

Lenglet. Not out of tune more than others. Game Right.

Sunrise. He held out what he could. His departure was a drama with the departure of Mingueza, who left the band changed.

Sergio Busquets. He has a bullfighting shame. He kept the position and decency.

Frenkie de Jong. Zero personality in a big party. Very reprehensible. A signing of 86 million euros can not play as if nothing mattered to him and without throwing the team on his back. Failure.

Gavi. Fighter, but with little football this Wednesday. These scenarios, like the rest of the young people, are still great and it is normal. Too much is giving.

Dembélé. The only player of stature to be at Barça, however, also has a problem with him. However, it is the sole footballer with imbalance that generated danger.

Memphis. You one more gear is missing, the last ten power strides, to be a front-line player

Substitutions

Mingueza. Completely surpassed by ComanHe is far from the level required to play for Barça. At least he saved an action that was 4-0.

Nico. He came out eager and gave some dynamism. He took a good cross towards Dembélé that Gavi interrupted. But, like the rest of the team, overcome.

Coutinho. At least he shot at the door and put a dangerous center.

Riqui. He tried to give the team some dynamism. Like Coutinho, he left in a moment of the game in which the Bayern was already walking.

Demir. Testimonial