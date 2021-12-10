Barça confirms the injuries of Memphis and Alba, as well as the intervention of Sergi

New problems for FC Barcelona, in addition to the ‘KO’ in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, after the ‘massacre’ in Munich. This Thursday, the Catalan entity has issued three medical statements confirming lthe injuries of Jordi Alba and Memphis Depay, as well as the operation that Sergi Roberto has undergone in the last hours. The Barça team, thus, accumulates bad news and the situation may get worse, with four games to play in 2021.

The first news has been that of Sergi Roberto, who has been dismissed for a few weeks as a result of a injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh. During this Thursday, the midfielder was successfully intervened. “This intervention has been carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical services, in Turku (Finland). It is low and the evolution will mark its availability,” confirmed the Catalans in their statement.

Likewise, the dismissal of Jordi Alba, who had left the Allianz Arena field half an hour into the game as a result of physical discomfort, has been confirmed. Now, it has been confirmed that “The side of L’Hospitalet has some discomfort in the hamstrings of the right thigh and the evolution will mark its availability. “There is the possibility that the footballer will be low until next year, since the medical services do not want to force more.

Memphis, also injured

Finally, FC Barcelona highlighted that Memphis “suffers a hamstring injury in the left thigh” and will be out for the next few weeks, in principle. The Dutch striker played all 90 minutes against Bayern, but ended the game with discomfort. It is a great blow for the Catalans because, despite the fact that in the Champions League he went unnoticed, without goals or assists, in LaLiga he is Barça’s top scorer.

While waiting for their time off to be confirmed, Barça will face Osasuna, this Sunday at 4:15 p.m. in El Sadar, without Memphis and it will be necessary to see who ‘jumps’ as a new Barça scorer. So far, he has accumulated eight goals in the domestic championship.