BASEBALL – Fernando Tatis Jr suffers minor accident

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr suffered a accident on the Dominican Republic while riding a motorcycle.

The writer of the San Diego Padres, Kevin Ace, confirmed the rumors and notified that the player is totally fine without serious injuries, the accident was on Sunday, December 5 and on Tuesday morning he posted a story on his Instagram walking through a Forest.

However, he was transferred to a medical center to receive care, a relative of the player notified that Tatis Jr is normal doing his sports activities without any problem.

The San Diego Padres cannot comment or report on Fernando Tatis Jr in any way, not until the MLB and the Players Association reach a labor agreement.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is undoubtedly one of the faces of MLB, it is nothing out of the ordinary that the networks are altered by rumors that may alter things a bit.

Tatis Jr was a finalist for the National League MVP last season, coming off hitting 43 home runs at age 22 and his third season in the best baseball in the world.

Furthermore, it is no secret to anyone that the Dominican Republic is the country where the most Major League Baseball players were born when it comes to foreign players, but it is also the country where the most professional players have lost their lives on the roads.