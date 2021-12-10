Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona – Match Report – December 8, 2021

(Jordi Blanco, correspondent in Barcelona) – Bayern again. Barcelona traveled to Munich in search of a miracle and left the Allianz Arena with the feeling of being just anybody. Collapsed, destroyed, thrashed and sunk at the hands of a rival who did what he wanted with him, so weak, so limited and so inferior that he barely kept the type for half an hour before surrendering to reality.

At minute 43, Sané scored the second goal for the German club and clouded the panorama of the Catalans. Getty Images

Bayern beat him 3-0 giving the sensation, as happened at the Camp Nou, that he could score at least three other goals. More than those scored by Barça throughout the group stage, which they said goodbye to with just two scored in six days, a figure as unworthy as it clarifies the reality of this team.

For the first time since the 2000-01 season, Barça was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, closing a horrible, disastrous and unworthy league at the Allianz Arena. The worst imaginable …

The Xavi effect, who was already touched in the defeat against Betis, ended up disappearing in Munich. He wanted to bet on a system in which he had control of the ball, in which he wanted to run with Dembélé or Dest, in which De Jong was the protagonist and Memphis vital. And none of it happened. Absolutely nothing.

What happened is that the defense was again a calamity, with Piqué pointed out, Lenglet overcome, Mingueza portrayed … And Ter Stegen ridiculed. If at three minutes he already gave away an easy ball to the contrary to suffer a major scare, at 43 he ate in an unlikely way a distant shot from Sané, the 2-0 that was already beginning to sentence a defeat that began to open nine before , when Lewandowski played with Piqué and Müller burned Mingueza on the snow.

UNANSWERED

Barça did not have any response capacity and the message of optimism that Xavi Hernández wanted to launch in the previous one came to nothing because the second half was a continuation of the nightmare that was experienced before, in the first 45 minutes.

A team without a goal, without a player capable of scoring at least half of those that Messi scored until last season is a team condemned to invisibility. And if to this is added that players who should be differential such as Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong or Ousmane Dembélé himself tiptoe through a definitive match, the definitive answer is easy to guess.

Musiala scored the third midway through that second half and Coman and Sané had clear chances to turn the win into humiliation. Interestingly, the tremendous slap that Barça de Munich took, the reality slap, could have been an even harder punch.

He traveled on an impossible mission, asserting his intention to fall with pride and fighting himself to exhaustion … And he fell with hardly any resistance. The sadness of Barça that condemns him to the Europa League. Out of the Champions League for the first time since the 2000-01 season in the group stage.