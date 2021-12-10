Biden warns of “alarming challenges” for democracy in the world

Democracy faces “continuing and alarming challenges” around the world, US President Joe Biden said Thursday, hosting a summit on democracy in which he generated controversy by not inviting China and Russia, or eight Latin American countries. .

Biden, who took office in January amid America’s biggest political crisis in decades, said trends “are pointing largely in the wrong direction” and that “more than ever, democracy needs champions.”

“We are at a turning point,” said the Democratic leader. “Will we allow the decline in rights and democracy to continue rampant?”

For the White House, the summit, which is held by videoconference due to the covid-19 pandemic, embodies the leadership of the United States in an existential struggle between democracies and dictatorships or autocracies.

“Countries in practically all regions of the world have experienced degrees of democratic backsliding,” said Uzra Zeya, Undersecretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights.

Biden is hosting the summit amid deep divergences on America’s domestic political front, with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, still hell-bent on denying defeat in the 2020 election.

The two-day meeting, in which representatives of about 100 governments participate, as well as NGOs, companies and philanthropic organizations, also comes after tensions arisen by the guest list.

China and Russia, considered autocracies by Biden, were deliberately left out, which these countries say fuels an “ideological gap.”

“No country has the right to judge the vast and varied political landscape of the world by a single criterion,” wrote the Russian ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, and the Chinese, Qin Gang.

What finally exasperated Beijing was the invitation to Taiwan, an island with a Western-style government, which the communist mainland China considers part of its territory.

“A unified front”

Deciding when other countries should be excluded from the summit for human rights violations or electoral fraud was just as complicated.

For example, Pakistan and the Philippines were included, but the nationalist government of Hungary, a member of the European Union, was left out. The far-right president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was invited, while the president of Turkey, a member of NATO, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was rejected.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the governments of eight countries were not summoned: Bolivia, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela. But Juan Guaidó was invited, a Venezuelan opposition leader whom the United States and fifty countries consider interim president of the Caribbean country to the detriment of President Nicolás Maduro.

“In my country, democracy was violated,” said Guaidó in his speech on Thursday, in which he proposed “to build a unified front, with a multilateral approach, that holds authoritarians responsible for the crimes committed.”

Concrete commitments

Biden called on world leaders to make concrete commitments during the summit.

The United States began with a pledge of $ 424 million in programs to help protect media freedoms, combat corruption, and support free elections around the world.

That amount includes millions of dollars in funds to strengthen the integrity of the elections and 30 million for an international fund to support independent media in “fragile and under-resourced environments.”

The most striking element of the summit, however, is the fact that Biden continues to fight to restore faith in democracy in his own country, where former President Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge the results of the 2020 elections.

With the help of conservative media outlets, including the powerful Fox News network, the former Republican president continues to spread lies about fraud among his tens of millions of followers.

And while the echoes of the assault on Congress on January 6 by Trumpists seeking to avoid the certification of Biden’s electoral victory still resonate, fears are growing about the congressional elections of 2022, and the possible presidential race of Trump in 2024.

Bruce Jentleson, Professor of Political Science at Duke University, said this summit “was never a good idea.”

“Our problems here are much worse than in any other Western democracy. Our Capitol was attacked, an attempted coup. We have not seen that happen in Paris, or in the Bundestag (German Parliament) or at the EU headquarters. in Brussels, “he added.

“If we want to compete, we have to do our best and that really depends more on us within the country than on bringing 100 leaders together somehow and saying: ‘We like democracy,'” he remarked.