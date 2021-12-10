Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: they fall 20% and they are already talking about the bear market

The major cryptocurrencies continue to give negative returns to their investors. Bitcoin, the most valuable digital asset in the ecosystem, It fell 15% and its price remains below US $ 50,000.

The price Ether, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum smart contracts, It also fell by around 10% and its price ranges between US $ 4,000 and US $ 4,100.

On the other hand, Binance Coin, Solana and Cardano, suffered drops of 7%, 25% and 20% respectively.

Bear market?

When a market experiences a sustained decline over time, investors speak of a bear market and “bear market”, a period in which prices fall by more than 20%; supply exceeds demand and there is mistrust.

In other terms, The crypto market could enter a bear market if the price of digital assets drops more than 20%.

The prices of some popular cryptocurrencies – such as Fantom, Solana, Cardano, Tetha, AAVE, Compound, Uniswap, Litecoin, Polkadot, among others – have already fallen by around 20%, therefore, if the fall is accentuated, the market could enter definitely in a bearish period.

On the other hand, in the middle of the fall, the “Fear and Greed” index marks that investors feel “extreme fear” and this is a sign of concern but it is also a buying opportunity because prices are low.

Fear and greed

All markets, including crypto, have a large share of sentiment and psychology. This indicator of fear and greed sets the market temperament and closely follows the actions of investors.

Bear market: what the experts do

More experienced traders (people who are dedicated exclusively to buying and selling assets to generate profits) recommend that, Faced with a bear market, small investors do not sell their cryptocurrencies, as they could rise in price again and generate returns.

This act of sustaining a long-term investment is known as “hodl“, a term used in cryptographic jargon to refer to the actions of an investor who holds their cryptocurrencies in times of negative returns.

It is used by investors who think of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment and not a short-term bet.

The word “hodl” began to circulate on cryptocurrency forums in 2013 when several early investors were talking about why they should hold their investments long-term. The misspelling persists to this day.

Also, the bravest, despite the context, not only “hodlean” but They also take the opportunity to buy cheap cryptocurrencies that fell in price due to the bear market.