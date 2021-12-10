Bitcoin’s third biggest drop in 2021

The last few days have not been extremely positive, as the cryptocurrency market experienced another general drop, similar to that of May.

The third biggest drop in 2021

Fears about the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant added fuel to the fire, while overlevered positions increased volatility and wiped out most positions in the market in a matter of hours. On Saturday morning alone, around 1.8 billion euros were settled, prompting an intraday correction of around 20% in most liquid crypto assets, while smaller-cap altcoins fell further.

Bitcoin has been trading at the low of € 37,000, down 21% on Saturday, which was the third-strongest overnight drop in 2021. Despite the recovery since Friday night’s crash, the price It has dropped more than 10% in the last seven days and about 30% from its all-time high.

A fall similar to that of May

The cryptocurrency market remains largely led by Bitcoin price movements, and it also contributes to dictating the overall market. Every big movement of these two assets is reflected in the altcoin market, with greater volatility.

There are similarities to the market crash in May, when Bitcoin lost close to 50% from top to bottom and other altcoins followed in the decline. The market quickly rebounded from lows and recovered most of the losses in less than three months. As in the recent slide, overleveraged positions increased volatility and wiped out most long positions. The market needs some time to recover in these situations and the intraday charts are still volatile, but in the upper time frame it is still bullish.

Altcoins follow the downtrend

Most of the other major cryptocurrencies have also fallen sharply, losing around € 250 billion in value in a week.

– ADA is trading around 1.2 euros and has lost 20% in the last week. However, the fundamentals of the network continue to strengthen as they recently rolled out their first DEX – SundaeSwap on their testnet. The daily candle wicks suggest that buyers have the upper hand, and with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at the bottom, ADA appears poised to switch from bearish to bullish in the near future. .

A total of 33,085,775,493 ADAs are staked on the network, which represents 72% of the total supply in circulation, keeping Cardano as one of the largest test-bet blockchains.

On the other hand, it has fallen almost 60% from its November high of 33 euros. The price found support at the 16.6 euro level and quickly rallied by 20%. Chainlink (LINK) is currently the 21st cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of € 9 billion.

Chainlink Labs has announced that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has joined the organization as a strategic advisor. Schmidt was CEO and president of Google from 2001 to 2011 and technical advisor to search engine’s parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ :), from 2018 to 2020.

– It bounced off its strong support at € 22, a level already defended by the bulls three times in September. The price quickly recovered part of the losses and is now trading around 26 euros.

Ethereum reached its highest value against Bitcoin since February 2018

Ethereum fell along with the broader market, but quickly recouped some of the losses. The price fell to 3,000 euros but recovered again above the 3,520 euro support line, printing a large daily candle wick. ETH is down 15% from the December high of 4,200 euros.

ETH continued to gain value against BTC and surpassed 0.080 BTC, reaching the highest value against Bitcoin since February 2018. The data shows that the balance of ETH exchanges is at the lowest of the last 3 years, which is which is generally a bullish signal for assets. It is currently trading at 0.087 BTC, however the pair peaked in June 2017, when ETH was trading at 0.155 BTC.