Boys and girls from Residencial Manuel A. Pérez enjoyed activities to promote their mental well-being

San Juan – This past weekend, boys and girls from Residencial Manuel A. Pérez enjoyed an afternoon of activities focused on their mental and emotional well-being. The event, coordinated by the non-profit organizations We All Care and Solidaridad Humanitaria, featured educational play stations, pump and drawing workshops, storytelling, music and food.





“For us in the community it is important to have moments like this, where our boys and girls can relax and learn life tools, how to process their emotions in a healthy way. When I saw what We All Care does, I did not hesitate to contact them to bring the event to our community. And what a good time we had! ”Lucía Santana Benítez, a community leader in the residential area and founder of Humanitarian Solidarity, expressed joyfully.





The event, which was held last Saturday and had the collaboration of the Puerto Rican Association of Game Therapy and Neuroboricuas, was born from the organizational tradition of We All Care of celebrating its anniversary with an activity of community impact; in this case, their 12th anniversary.





“The mission of our organization is to fight for the well-being of our children and adolescents and to provide them with the necessary tools for their proper development. Because children, far from being the future of a country, are the present. Now it is up to us to rescue them! ”, Emphasized the school psychologist and founder of We All Care, Lizbeth Rosa Rosa.

“We would like our community to be fairly represented and that our boys and girls are given the opportunity to develop and achieve their goals and passions,” Santana Benítez reiterated.

Santana Benítez is also a community ambassador for the Aqui Nos Cuidamos project, an educational collection on COVID-19, vaccines and mental well-being of the organization Ciencia Puerto Rico, which last October launched its fourth public service campaign “Mental Health is Plenitud” .

“For Ciencia Puerto Rico and the Aqui Nos Cuidamos community it is essential to support and promote events like this one, which serve urgent needs for unprotected and vulnerable populations such as Puerto Rican children and our residential areas; and that they also represent the real spirit of our communities, “said Edmy Ayala Rosado, manager of community projects at Ciencia Puerto Rico and coordinator of Aqui Nos Cuidamos.

Recently, Here We Take Care was named Advancement of the Year 2021 in the category of Scientific Participation (Breakthrough of the Year in the category of Science Engagement) at the Falling Walls Scientific Summit.