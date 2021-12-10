Buffett-backed Firm Soars 15% In Stock Debt By Investing.com

By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Shares of Brazilian financial technology company Nubank (NYSE 🙂 closed up nearly 15% on their market debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which trades under the ticker symbol “NU,” closed at $ 10.33, representing a market capitalization of about $ 50 billion in one of the largest IPOs this year.

Nubank traded 289 million shares at $ 9 apiece on Wednesday, the upper limit of its expected range of $ 8-9 per share. The company raised 2.6 billion dollars, reports CNBC.

Nubank started its activity in 2013 with a credit card. Less than 10 years later, the fintech company has survived a recession and a pandemic, emerging with 48 million clients in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, and a higher valuation than Robinhood (NASDAQ 🙂 or SoFi (NASDAQ :).

Earlier this year, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE 🙂 made a $ 500 million investment in Nubank’s parent company. With the additional participation of sponsors such as Ribbit (NYSE :), Tencent (HK 🙂 Holdings (OTC 🙂 (MX :), Invesco (NYSE 🙂 and Sequoia (ASX :), Nubank is driving the expansion of online banking in Latin America.

