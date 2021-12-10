Buying goat in New York

It happened eleven years ago. Columbia University organized a meeting of indigenous researchers from different countries of the world that would take place in New York City, which I had to attend as a speaker. We received the invitation sent by the prominent researcher Ana María Ochoa, a Colombian professor at said university. My wife, Tivi López, had the honor of preparing the dinner that would be offered to the invited researchers whose menu was to be framed within Amerindian kitchens. One of the problems was getting the fresh ingredients for these preparations, which included dried shrimp, Jamaica berries, squid, some species of fish, and especially goat or sheep meat.

Dried shrimp can always be sourced from the Chinatowns of any city in North America whether it’s San Francisco or Vancouver. Squid and fish of all species that come from the different continents were obtained in its wide and assorted fishmongers. Caribbean spices and corn flour were easily found in Dominican stores. The difficulty was in how to obtain the goat without the fearsome musky taste of breeding males. We then remember the advice of one of my indigenous uncles: “when you have a special guest in your house, give him a bastard without sinning.” This equates to a young goat or sheep that has not yet been ridden. The problem was where to get such an animal in New York?

Columbia University diligently located a butcher shop with a great reputation on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Its owners had started the business in 1840 in Austria and in 1911 one of them, named Nathan Lobel, emigrated to the United States at the age of 17. Since then, several generations of that family have maintained the reputation of their business. We decided to go to the butcher shop so that Tivi could direct the size and shape of the cuts following the indigenous art of cutting.

What we observed upon arrival was that the people in charge agreed with the Wayuu that the ideal age of the animal should be a three-month-old goat. However, we saw with concern that, following a Cartesian criterion, the cuts of meat and bones were strictly square, cylindrical or rectangular. They were geometric cuts made with surgical precision. My wife explained to them how to cut the meat from the legs and ribs for a traditional wayuu juriche. The astonishment of the employees was enormous and I can still remember his face. They called the business owner who observed the cuts with equal amazement saying “in my many decades of experience I have never seen this art of cutting meats.” Understanding, open and respectful, Mr. Lobel presented my wife with two cookbooks.

Today moments before attending Sabor Barranquilla I reflect on that magical moment. I think that the various ways in which North and South Americans conceive the world and act on it cannot be better expressed than in cisoria art: in the ways of cutting and carving meats.

