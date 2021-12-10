Canelo Álvarez got tired of the criticism from Floyd Mayweather Jr. and sent him a strong response

Mayweather considers his fight against Canelo to be an easy one.

In spite of having defeated Caleb Plant and having become the undisputed champion of the super middleweight, Canelo Álvarez is once again the center of attention, but due to criticism. Floyd Mayweather Jr. hinted that the Mexican dope in his fights, statements that have ignited the controversy again, but the man from Guadalajara responded subtly.

Through your Twitter account, Canelo Álvarez responded to the accusations of “Money”. Only with a retweet did the Mexican put the American in his place. The author was user Chris, who took the time to make a comparative table between Canelo and Mayweather. This information was released by the Guadalajara.

This is why Floyd is so jealous of @Canelo and so salty and bitter Canelo at ONLY 31 is already surpassing Floyd’s ENTIRE career Where was Floyd at 31? At 31 he was no where near where Canelo is at right now! By the time Canelo is done, Canelo WILL BE FAR AHEAD of Floyd pic.twitter.com/O5fxEqq8UW – Chris (@ mmaballer13_) December 7, 2021

“This is why Floyd is so jealous of Canelo, so salty and so bitter. Canelo only with 31 (years) is already surpassing Floy’s entire careerd Where was Floyd at 31? It wasn’t even close to where Canelo is right now! By the time Canelo is done, he will be well ahead of Floyd, “says the tweet that accompanies the information.

The table displayed by the user shows the Undisputed titles of both, their championships in different divisions, belts, champions faced, unified titles and other details. With this simple tweet, Canelo hopes to silence the always controversial Floyd Mayweather Jr.

