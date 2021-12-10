Captain of the Licey Tigres: “Trying to blur the team with the alleged racial complaints will not come out”

“90% of the worker of the organization (Tigres del Licey) is black, but trying to blur the team with that won’t work out “, was what the captain of the Tigres del Licey baseball team, Emilio Bonifacio, said about the complaints of labor, racial and sexual controversies of former employees made by ESPN.

According to Bonifacio, this is all about “an anonymous campaign of discredit” that seeks to blur and destabilize the championship team.

“It is easy to speak from anonymity. I understand that if they have evidence they must act legal and that’s it ”, shared the team captain via stories through his Instagram account.

Bonifacio mentioned two examples of black employees who were part of the organization and never had problems on the team.

“Racism? José Offerman is black and Elvira Trinidad, a whole life at the Licey is too, and they didn’t take her out … but she left … “, he said.

In a statement published on Twitte r, the Club Atlético del Licey “flatly” denied the complaints.

The Licey, “astonished and dismayed”, reported that their offices “never” have received reports, complaints or complaints about actions that “threaten the moral and / or physical integrity” of their staff.

“We have always acted in accordance with the law, morals, good customs and ethics,” the statement read.