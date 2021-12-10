Carmelita Salinas and Edith González are together now! They reveal an emotional PHOTO next to their “dear adventurer”

On the night of this Thursday, December 9, the death of Carmen Salinas At 82 years of age, therefore, fans have not stopped remembering great moments of the actress such as the friendship that he shared with Edith González.

The actress was hospitalized emergency on November 11 after suffering a stroke, despite the fact that the doctors fought for their health this Thursday night the world of show He visited in mourning and said his last goodbye to the producer of “Aventurera.”

It was in this staging that the friendship that Carmen Salinas and Edith gonzalez, who died on June 13, 2019 after losing the fight against ovarian cancer.

The great friendship between Carmen Salinas and Edith González. Photo: Instagram

“I do not conceive that it is already buried there, such a good woman, so beautiful, she’s buried there, no, I can’t conceive of it, I don’t accept it ”, were the words with which Carmen Salinas once lamented the death of her great friend.

His passage through “Aventurera”

Last year, a year after Edith González’s death, the comedian also recalled how he chose her as one of the protagonists of the play “AdventuressConfessing that his first choice was Itatí Cantoral.

Salinas was a fan of Las Chivas and it was then that González asked him to invite her to the match Neza-Guadalajara where the actress showed her talent by dancing to the rhythm of the tropical music while they were at a meal.

After that they shared the scene in other plays and TV soaps, in addition to being his accomplice in the affair he had with the then Secretary of the Interior, Santiago CreeHim, and that later he would become her husband.

Today fans remember the great friendship shared by the actresses, who, they say, are already together.

