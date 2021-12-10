Carmen Salinas already rests with her son Pedro Plascencia Salinas | Famous

Carmen Salinas died this December 9 after suffering a stroke that left her in a coma. The actress lost her life after 27 years of suffering the great pain of losing her son Pedro Plascencia, whom she never forgot and remembered in interviews, now both rest in peace.
Carmen Salinas married the pianist Pedro Plascencia Ramírez on January 5, 1956 and went through a difficult path to become a mother. They produced several pregnancies, but only two children survived them.
The leading actress suffered four miscarriages and had a baby at seven months, which died of suffocation in his arms minutes after delivery, but she managed to baptize him with the name of Jesus.
After the losses, Carmen finally managed to conceive her son Pedro Plascencia, without imagining that 37 years later he would die of cancer. He also had his daughter Maria Eugenia, who survives him.
What did Pedro Plascencia die of?
Carmen Salinas’s son was diagnosed with cancer in mid-1993, seven months later he died of having the disease in the lungs and stomach.
“He wanted them to give him a gun because he wanted to shoot himself, I could not bear the pain […] (He was) all swollen from chemotherapy, “the actress recalled tearfully in 2020 in the ‘Put the tail on the donkey’ section of the Hoy program.
This was the last breath of Pedro Plascencia
Pedro passed away on April 19, 1994 and the actress narrated in the morning how her son’s last minutes were.
“There was a friend of his musician, Pancho Sainz, who was holding his hand, my daughter-in-law runs and puts a small record player on him and plays relaxing music“.
“I was bent over like this and the Father told me: ‘Carmelita, Pedrito has already left.’ I fell to the ground passed out and they gave me the oxygen that my son had, “he shared with a broken voice.
Who was Pedro Plascencia Salinas?
The eldest son of Carmen Salinas was a well-known Mexican pianist, some of his compositions were part of the incidental music from soap operas by Carlos Téllez as ‘The strange return of Diana Salazar’ and ‘Cuna de lobos’.
In cinema he composed the music for films such as ‘Mexicano, you can’, ‘Pedro Galindo III’, ‘Skateboard Squad’ and ‘El bulto’ . As well as the entries of some Televisa newscasts.
He is also authored by the Necaxa football club anthem and one of the songs from Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA.
Every year Carmen Salinas organized masses on her death anniversary
Every April 19 the actress organized a mass in memory of her son for his death anniversary. Also, every week I would visit his grave and fill it with flowers.
“I can’t stop going, I feel that if I don’t go he will be sad. I talk to him every day. You get used to living with pain. Thats the reality. Talking about him is like a catharsis. I have talked a lot, because it is an insurmountable pain. Losing a child, I think, is harder than losing parents, “he told the Mexican newspaper La Jornada in 2007.
Carmen and Pedro were passionate about soccer
Mother and son were fervent followers of the Las Chivas del Guadalajara club: “I did it that way since I was little. What’s more, when he died in his coffin they put a Chivas del Guadalajara flag on him. When we cremated him the flag was also burned, because he loved to the Chivas, “he told La Jornada.
Pedro Plascencia started a family
In 1983, the son of Carmen Salinas married the actress Licia Suárez at the age of 25, with whom he had two daughters: Carmelita and Paulina, who survived him and gave him grandchildren, whom he did not know.