Carmen Salinas died at the age of 82; I had been hospitalized for weeks

The past November 11, the legendary Mexican actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image it was entered from emergency still hospital from Mexico City after suffer a brain hemorrhage at home. Today, Thursday, December 9, he died, this was confirmed on social networks by his relatives and producer Juan Osorio.

Just last monday the so-called Carmelita entered a natural comaHe after his health mishap, from which he has not yet awakened.

Nevertheless, the actress’s family from “My fortune is to love you” reported that there is good news regarding your possible recovery, although it was not.

The Monday, December 6 the results of the last scan made to the 82-year-old actress. The study revealed that inflammation in your brain has diminished and the total disappearance of cerebral hemorrhage.

The family from Carmelite too revealed that assisted respiration had been frequently withdrawn, a situation that excited them about a possible full recovery.

What happened?

The leak suffered by the actress of soap operas and movies It occurred due to a rupture of a blood vessel in an artery, which caused bleeding in and around the brain, a vital part of the central nervous system of the skull.

The official statement

Through the account of Twitter from Carmen Salinas placeholder image, a release where they appreciated the shows of support for the family And in the same way it was commented that later they will give details of the funeral that they will carry out to the first actress.

“With deep pain, we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas, has passed away today, December 9, 2021. We appreciate all the messages of support and expressions of respect towards our family, “it reads.

Who was Carmen Salinas?

Carmen Salinas placeholder image Lush was born in Torreón, Coahuila, on October 5, 1937. He studied at the University of the Americas and at the Institute of Fine Arts and Literature.

In his youth participated in various beauty contests, which led her to be close to show business, however, it was up to 1964 that started her acting career, she was 31 years old.

His first telenovela was ‘The neighborhood’, by producer Ernesto Alonso and five years then he made the leap to the big screen, in the well-known cinema of files, with ribbon ‘The useless life of Pito Pérez‘, directed by Roberto Gavaldón.

In theater, it was recognized for his participation in the work ‘Learning to be a lady’. She is known for her performances in projects such as’The Fire of Vengeance ‘,’ Cabaret Nights’, and ‘Bellas de noche’. He also participated in the film ‘Man on Fire’, alongside Denzel Washington. In 1997 she made her debut as a theatrical producer with the play ‘Aventurera’, which remained on the bill for more than 15 years.

In 2015., raided on the federal policy hand in hand Institutional Revolutionary Party, organization that placed her on its list for deputies and joined the lower house in the LXIII Legislature.

Among his most recent projects they find each other ‘My husband has a family’, ‘We the handsome ones’, ‘Dream of Love’ and the soap opera ‘My fortune is to love you’. In addition to his foray into social networks with his accounts on Tik Tok and a YouTube channel.