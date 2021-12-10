Carmen Salinas dies at 82 years old | Famous

The actress Carmen Salinas died this Thursday, December 9 at age 82 in a hospital in Mexico City, after he suffered a stroke. She had been hospitalized since the night of November 10.
“With deep sorrow, we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas has passed away today, December 9, 2021,” the family reported on Twitter.
The lead actress had assisted respiration after fall into a coma. According to his granddaughter Carmen Plascencia, Salinas surprisingly began to feel ill, he had previously had dinner and watched his soap opera.
At the end of November, the actress showed a slight improvement after staying for short periods without the respirator and with stable vital signs. In addition, she responded to stimuli and underwent a tracheostomy and gastrostomy to which she reacted favorably.
Who was Carmen Salinas?
Carmen Salinas Lozano was born on October 5, 1939 in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico. From a very young age, she showed her artistic skills in singing and dancing. He began his career in amateur competitions where danced and imitated celebrities of the time. He sang with his sister Josefina on local radio stations.
Upon his arrival in Mexico City, he began to appear on the radio and in nightclubs with his imitation show. By then he had already participated in some television shows.
In 1964 he made his acting debut in the soap opera ‘The neighborhood’ Produced by Ernesto Alonso, ‘El Señor Telenovela’. In 1969 he began to write his story in the Mexican ficheras cinema, becoming one of the stars of that genre due to the mischief of his characters, the first film he made was ‘La vida inutil de Pito Pérez’.
Carmen Salinas: successful in film, television and theater
Throughout more than five decades of experience, he participated in successful projects. On television she established herself as a leading actress thanks to the more than 20 melodramas in which she participated, some of the most remembered are ‘María Mercedes’, ‘María la del Barrio’, ‘My little mischief’, ‘Hug me very strong’, ‘Bridal veil’, ‘Until money do us part’, ‘Triumph of love’ and ‘My husband has a family’, among many others.
Carmen Salinas was participating in the telenovela ‘My fortune is loving you’ when she suffered a stroke, a project starring David Zepeda and Susana González. Given the delicate state of health in which she was, she was replaced by María Rojo.
Carmen also recorded series and unitary programs such as: ‘Mujer… Cases de la vida real’, ‘Mujeres Asesinas’, La Rosa de Guadalupe and ‘Nosotros los Guapos’, among others.
He filmed more than 100 films, most of them in the well-known “ficheras cinema” which he shot in the 1970s and 1980s. However, in the 1990s he also participated in other action and drama stories.
Her talent led her to film two hollywood movies in 2004, ‘Man on fire’ with Denzel Washington and ‘A silent love’, where he worked with Noel Burton and Vanessa Bauche.
She married Mexican pianist Pedro Plascencia Ramírez on January 5, 1956, with whom he had two children: Pedro and Eugenia. However, they divorced in 1971. On November 2, 2016, the musician died of cancer.
He also dabbled in politics
In 2014 she was an ambassador for education for the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), which led her to join the ranks of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which put her on the list of multi-member deputies and in 2015 he joined the Chamber of Deputies in the LXIII Legislature.
As a legislator she was secretary in the Gender Equality Commission and was a member of the Radio and Television; and Health, reported the newspaper Milenio.
Her role as a deputy ended in 2018. However, during his foray into politics he did not abandon acting, as he managed to combine both activities.
In 1997 Carmen Salinas produced the play ‘Aventurera’ together with Guillermo Lowder, a project that starred Edith González and in which Salinas also acted.
The staging was on the bill for 15 years, for which well-known actresses starred in the cabaret story. Edith was the first, but she was followed by: Itatí Cantoral, Niurka Marcos, Lorena Rojas, Maribel Guardia, Ninel Conde, Adriana Fonseca, Paty Navidad, Yatana, Sabine Moussier, Malillany Marín and Susana González.
A mexican legend left
Carmen Salinas left a great legacy in film, television and theater that will be impossible to match.
The people of Mexico mourn her death not only because of her talent, but also because she was known for her generosity and empathy with social problems.