Carmen Salinas dies at 82 years old | Famous

Throughout more than five decades of experience, he participated in successful projects. On television she established herself as a leading actress thanks to the more than 20 melodramas in which she participated, some of the most remembered are ‘María Mercedes’, ‘María la del Barrio’, ‘My little mischief’, ‘Hug me very strong’, ‘Bridal veil’, ‘Until money do us part’, ‘Triumph of love’ and ‘My husband has a family’, among many others.