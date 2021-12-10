Carmen Salinas meets with her son Pedro Plascencia; this was the tragic death of the two

On the night of this Thursday, November 9, it was announced that Carmen Salinas she lost her life at the age of 82, after several weeks of being hospitalized due to a stroke she suffered while at home. The actress is considered one of the most important elements of Mexican culture.

With this, the actress who gave life to the character of “The Cork“met his son, Peter Plascencia, who passed away on April 19, 1994 leaving a deep sadness in Salinas that never closed, so he always had his first-born situation in mind that he revealed in every interview he conducted.

Meets with his son

On many occasions, Carmen Salinas recalled the memory of her son, who served as a musician and composer. Plascencia lost her life as a result of lung cancer that was diagnosed only seven months before her death, leaving her devastated. Carmelite.

Her son died on April 19, 1994, coinciding with the same dates of death of two important men in the life of the actress: Javier Solis, an actor with whom he worked during his beginnings in show business and who died on April 19, 1966. Same case as Juan Paschal “Flat” Frowning, his dear friend, who ceased to exist on April 19, 2012.

Dies after spill

Carmen Salinas she suffered a stroke on November 11 for which she had to be hospitalized in an emergency in a hospital in the colony Rome on the Mexico City. The actress remained tubed until her last moments. According to some media, this happened around 2:00 in the morning.

So far, it is unknown where the funeral services of the also producer will be; however, it is contemplated that in the next few hours his family will issue information in this regard. For the moment, Carmen Salinas He has reunited with his beloved son whom he missed so much and remembered in life.

KEEP READING:

Carmelita Salinas dies at 82 years of age

Carmen Salinas revealed the FATIDIC date on which her 3 beloved men have DIED: VIDEO

Carmen Salinas lived the insurmountable death of her son; TRAGEDIES that marked his life