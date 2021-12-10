Carmen Salinas, the first Mexican actress that the public endorsed | Univision Latin America News

A bulwark of Mexican popular culture. A woman who transcended generations thanks to her characters as a devoted and warrior mother. An actress who became so close to her audience that she made her her own, to the point of referring to her as ‘my Carmelita’.
Its producer, Juan Osorio Ortiz, confirmed it through his Twitter account: “This night will be remembered with great sadness, Carmelita Salinas, you are already with God. Leaving us your great legacy.”
On the Las Estrellas channel they also reported his death: “The entertainment world dresses in mourning for the sensitive death of the legendary film, theater and television actress Carmen Salinas. Rest in peace.”
In the Instagram account of the actress it is notified that “details about the funeral services will be reported later.”
“We appreciate all the messages of support and expressions of respect towards our family. As well as the expressions of affection and prayers that they offered to our beloved Carmelita Salinas,” the statement added.
Born on October 5, 1933 in the northern city of Torreón, in the state of Coahuila, Carmen Salinas Lozano was the daughter of the marriage of Jorge Salinas Pérez Tejada and Carmen Lozano Viramontes.
Carmen Salinas attended elementary school at the Alfonso Rodríguez school, in that institution began their artistic aspirations, by being summoned, from the first grade, as the “star” of school festivals.
He made his foray into the middle of the show in the fifties in a local fair in Torreón dedicated to cotton together with figures of the stature of Pedro Vargas, Ana Bertha Lepe, Nicolás Urcelay, among others, winning the affection of his native Torreón with his imitations of artists.
Carmen Salinas travels to Mexico City
Carmen Salinas moved to the Mexican capital to debut in 1953 in the famous Opera cinema from the central San Rafael neighborhood singing in the intermission of movies.
In those same years he worked doing imitations and in ‘El Tenorio Cómico’, at the Colonial cinema, Florida and finally at the Esperanza Iris theater, which is today the Mexico City Theater.
After participating in a family-friendly television program in 1954, Salinas returned to Torreón invaded by the nostalgia for her people and her land.
A year later, her father encouraged her to return to the capital to seek her fortune in the then buoyant world of show business. However, when he returned he had difficulty finding work.
Her father spoke with the then theater entrepreneurs Raúl Zabala and Arturo Hernández, owners of the defunct Follies theater, so that they would give their daughter a chance to make her debut, to which they agreed verbally, but not in fact.
To the surprise of ‘Carmelita’ it was the great Germán Valdés Tin Tan, who would advocate for her with Zabala and Hernández to give her the long-awaited opportunity. After hearing her sing and impersonating, she was finally given a contract to debut in June 1955.
This is how the actress, small in size, but large in spirit, saw her name appear on the billboards of the then fervid nightlife of Mexico City to head the billboards of the main magazine theaters such as the Margo theater that later would change his name to Blanquita, the Lyrical and the Ideal.
Carmen Salinas married Pedro Plascencia in 1956 with whom she had three children: Pedro, María and Jorge.
Raid on the small screen
According to the site specialized in films, Sensacine, Carmen Salinas He made his television debut in 1964 in the soap opera ‘The neighborhood’ Directed by the legend Ernesto Alonso.
His career on the ‘small screen’ did not stop until August 1993 when his son Pedro Plascencia Salinas was diagnosed with cancer.
His time on television left him 22 soap operas, including endearing ones ‘María Mercedes’ (1992) and ‘María la del Barrio’ (1995-1996), in which, together with Thalía, she played Doña Filogonia and Agripina Pérez, respectively.
In addition, he participated in ‘My little mischief’ (1997-1998), ‘Hug me very strong’ (2000-2001) and ‘Until money separates us’ (2009-2010) starring Itatí Cantoral and Pedro Fernández.
‘Carmelita’, prolific life in cinema and theater
In 1969, he made the leap to the ‘big screen’ with the film ‘La vida inutil de Pito Pérez’, directed by Roberto Gavaldón, without imagining the long and prolific career that awaited him in that medium of more than 110 films.
Among the most prominent in which the actress participated are those of the Ficheras Cinema such as ‘Carnival Night’, ‘Weekend in Garibaldi’, ‘Danzón’, ‘City of the blind’, ‘Between ficheras walks the Devil’, ‘Albures Mexicanos’, among others.
In addition, in films with a political and police cut such as ‘Corruption’, ‘Smell of death’, ‘The girl in the pool’, ‘Mexican, you can’, where she was selected as one of the best actresses of the year at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1985; and migratory as ‘The race never loses’, ‘We laugh at the migra’.
It is impossible to forget characters like ‘La Corcholata’, a “drunkard” who she played in the 1975 film ‘Bellas de Noche’ or Doña Cleofas in the film ‘Todo el poder’ (1999) by Fernando Sariñana shouting: “Grab those fucking rats…!”.
In the theater, Carmen Salinas had an enormous participation during decades in works such as ‘Everybody his life’, ‘I came, saw and better I left’, although it was consolidated with the staging ‘Learning to be a lady’, for which she obtained the critical recognition.
She was the producer of the very successful and long-lived work ‘Aventurera’, where actresses such as the late Edith González, Itatí Cantoral, Niurka Marcos and Patricia Navidad played the main role. With that staging, which was on the bill for 20 years, he toured the entire Mexican Republic and some parts of the United States.
In addition, she ventured into Mexican politics by winning a position in the Chamber of Deputies in 2015 for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), a position that was controversial as she had no experience in the public life of the country and that she herself he said, he never looked.
“Acting there is no one to stop me,” said the Mexican actress who won more than 11 awards among Diosas de Plata, TV Addicted Awards, TVyNovelas Awards among others, but most importantly, the affection of the people who made her “their Carmelita” .