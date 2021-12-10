Carmen Salinas: what is Carmelita’s HEALTH status TODAY, Thursday, December 9? | VIDEO

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She has turned 29 days after being hospitalized for a brain hemorrhage, which caused her to fall into a natural coma, and as time has passed, the first actress has shown a slight positive evolution that breaks the first medical forecasts that gave very little hope that she could recover, so this is the state of Health from Carmelita today Thursday, December 9.

After undergoing a tracheostomy and gastrostomy two weeks ago; This in order to help her breathe and feed more easily, the situation of the 82-year-old former deputy has been improving, since since then, her relatives have mentioned that she presents reflexes in her hands and feet when a person approaches her, speaks to her or touches her, so it was said that Dona Carmen they would be doing some studies.

As the days have passed, good news has been arriving, as it was announced that the inflammation in his head decreased and the brain hemorrhage disappeared in less time than expected. In addition to Carmelite You can already go several times of the day without artificial respiration.

Despite this, her daughter María Eugenia Plascencia and her granddaughter Carmen, commented that they remain with the hope that Carmelite recovers, but they know that at any moment there may be a relapse in their HealthHowever, the few chances of survival that the doctors gave in the beginning are still being exceeded.

It has also been mentioned that his face is well maintained and the gastrostomy that was performed has helped him to continue to eat well and not lose weight significantly: “She has lost a little weight because they have a tube fed, I see it fine, it has dropped a little, but my mother looks fine”.

What is Carmen Salinas’ health status today, Thursday, December 9?

Given the slight improvement that the first actress has had, in which she reacts with small movements when she receives therapies and her relatives touch her or speak to her, now they do not rule out putting music on her son, Pedro Plascencia, a renowned pianist, composer of pieces for soap operas like “Cuna de Lobos” and “The strange Return of Diana Salazar”.

“I have faith that he listens to me, faith my father God and the other saints, we are asking and the truth with a lot of faith”, commented his daughter María Eugenia.

Thus, the family is waiting for medical recommendations, since Carmen Salinas placeholder image remains delicate but stable, in an unconscious state in which it continues to show reflexes, which until today still a great positive sign.