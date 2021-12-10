Carmen Salinas would have anticipated her death: “I will rest when God calls me to account,” she revealed in an interview

It seems that the Mexican actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image would have anticipated his death a long time ago, or at least this was evidenced during an interview he gave to The Herald of Mexico, And it is that during a meeting with the journalist Sebastián de Villafranca she was questioned about her extensive work schedule and her tireless energy to successfully tackle each project that was presented to her.

During that meeting, they asked “Carmelita” Salinas how healthy he was, so he replied that with a little cough, “but well, other than that, well,” replied the actress. Immediately De Villafranca asks him: “But besides, you don’t stop, you have so much job; theater, television, cinema. At what moment do you rest? “, And it was then that the businesswoman also left everyone surprised with her answer:

After a few seconds, he assured: “I think I will rest when God call me to account “, the actress answered decisively. The answer that Carmelita Salinas gave at the time was taken without major significance, beyond confirming the great faith he had and the certainty of his idea in the face of death. However, in the context of his death, what he declared during that meeting he had in The Herald of Mexico has been taken by some of his fans as something premonitory.

Was Carmen Salinas sure that she would soon die?

And although many admirers of Carmen Salinas They did not give credit to what he answered during that interview, because they assured that possibly the famous actress already knew that she would die soon, this Friday it was her own daughter, Carmen Plascencia Salinas, who ended the speculations of various Internet users who speculated with the idea that Carmelita would have anticipated her death.

This morning, during a meeting with the press, and in the context of the funeral of his famous mother, Carmen Plascencia assured that the Mexican actress never thought about the death: “My mother never spoke of death, she always wanted to live,” he stressed. He also clarified that although his mother remembered her son with great love, “Pedrito “Plascencia, she “lived for me, for her grandchildren, for her sons-in-law, for you and for her mates. ”

Carmen Salinas Lozano, better known as “Carmelita” Salinas, died a few minutes before midnight this Thursday, December 9, in the hospital where she had been hospitalized since the early hours of Thursday, November 11, after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage while staying at home.

The family of Carmen Salinas issued a statement in which he reported what had happened: "For his painful passion, have mercy on us throughout the world. It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the leading actress Carmen Salinas has passed away today, December 9, 2021, "the family reported through a release that spread on the networks.

