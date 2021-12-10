Cecilia Galliano broke the silence about her alleged romance with “El Güero” Castro

Cecilia Galliano broke the silence about her alleged relationship with “El Güero” Catros and assured that it was a lie (Photos: @ceci_galliano / @lxsvin)

Last November it transpired that Cecilia Galliano Y Jose Alberto The Güero Castro would have started a courtship while they worked together on the soap opera The soullessHowever, the actress denied this relationship and assured that only maintains a good friendship with the producer.

In mid-November the magazine TV Notes published a series of photographs in which Cecilia Galliano is already seen The Güero Castro walked down the street, holding hands at night. As reported by the publication, the artists would have started a romance at least ago two months.

At the time, neither of them gave statements, but this Thursday Galliano gave his version of the events after the photographs captured, which would be nothing more than a portrait of their friendship with the soap opera producer.

The relationship would have started during the production of “La Desalmada”, a telenovela where José Alberto is the producer and Galliano acted (Photo: Instagram / @ ladesalmadatv)

“I to the lord Guero I respect him very much, I have known him for many years, he gave me a great opportunity, I love him very much. And there we left to see all together the last chapter of The soulless. No there ain’t no romance“Said Argentina in an interview for Tell me what you know.

She also said that she is currently single, so there is no romance with Castro or anyone else they may see her with.

About the photographs in which you see how they go holding hands, she argued that, like every woman in heels walking down a slope, asked the producer for help to walk and not slip.

He commented that, although they see her dozens of times more with The Güero sharing a dinner, that does not mean that they have started a courtship.

The producer has not denied the romance with the Argentine actress so far (Photo: Instagram / @ elgueromex)

“If they had to see me 20 times having dinner more, They will see me having dinner more than 20 times, because he is a person that I love, that I respect, that I think he loves me, so we get along very well and we are friends. How are you going to see me dine with many other people just because, because there is nothing more to hide“, He said.

On the other hand, he assured that even before having a courtship with Sebastián Rulli and marrying him, he had already known the producer for some time, so it would not make sense for them to relate his previous marriage with his current supposed sentimental state.

And is that the magazine TV Notes published a controversial interview that an alleged close friend of the Guero Castro, who pointed out that the couple I would already have two months of courtship and mentioned that they are very happy with this new stage of their lives.

The actress assured that just as she went out to dinner with the producer, she will go out with her other friends (Photo: Instagram / @ ceci_galliano)

In recounting what happened to start the relationship, the interviewee confessed that the 58-year-old producer would have been the one who, respectfully, he took the first step closer to Galliano. For this, the ex-husband of Angélica Rivera would have invited Argentina to go out.

Supposedly, Castro would have fallen in love with Cecilia during the production of The soulless because it would have been the first time they had to live together for so long. And when he felt ready to conquer the actress, asked her out several times until she said yes.

Among more details, who said he was a close friend of the Guero, pointed out that the couple did not want to make their courtship public due to an alleged conflict of interests between Televisa and the producer, as this has not been the only occasion in which the native of Mexico City has an affair with the actresses who make up the cast of his soap operas, a situation that has apparently generated discomfort on the television station.

